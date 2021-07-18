BREAKING | Blitzboks coach Neil Powell and three SA U-23 members test positive on arrival in Japan

SA Sevens coach Neil Powell is among four South Africans who have tested positive for Covid on arrival in Japan, including three SA Under-23 members, Team SA confirmed on Sunday.

The entire South Africa Under-23 squad is in quarantine after two players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, as well as video analyst Mario Masha tested positive for Covid-19.

Team South Africa confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday, saying their officials and management followed all relevant Olympic Playbook rules, protocols and procedures throughout the pre-Games and Games arrival routines.

They added that the rest of the team had tested negative twice and was closely following all the recommendations of the local health authorities.

Powell, meanwhile, has been admitted to an isolation facility in Kagashimo, where the Sevens squad is currently conducting a pre-Games training camp.

According to the Guardian UK, the three South Africa football squad members were the first reported cases found on arrival at the Olympic Village, ahead of the Games' start this Friday.

"Every member of Team South Africa required full medical clearance as an eligibility criteria," said Team SA's Chief Medical Officer Dr Phatho Zondi.

"In addition, they were encouraged to isolate for two weeks pre-departure, monitor health daily, report any symptoms, and produce two negative nasopharyngeal PCR tests taken within 96 hours of departure, as per Tokyo 2020 requirements.

"The timing of the positive results suggests that the PCR test in these individuals was done during the incubation period of the infection, which is how they could be negative in South Africa and then positive in Japan.

"They are now in isolation where they will continue to be monitored and will not be allowed to train or have any physical contact with the rest of the squad."