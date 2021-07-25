Tokyo Olympics

Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last 16 in Tokyo

South African surfer Bianca Buitendag
Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Team South Africa finally had a result to cheer on Sunday when surfer Bianca Buitendag gave an excellent account of herself in the women's shortboard competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Buitendag qualified for the last 16 as she finished third in her heat in round one to progress.

Buitendag scored 11.44 behind Brisa Hennessey of Costa Rica (12.20) and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia (12.50).

In round two, she fared even better, finishing in second position in a five-women heat with a score of 10.40 behind Amuro Tsuzuki of Japan (11.60).

She will now face Australia's Stephanie Gilmore at 00:00 (SA time).

