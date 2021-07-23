Tokyo Olympics

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympic Games are officially under way after Friday's opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium. 

The ceremony lasted nearly three hours, with Team South Africa eventually coming out as the 179th nation in order of the Japanese alphabet. 

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, arrive at opening ceremony 

Team SA will now have a host of athletes in action over Saturday and Sunday as the Games kicks off. 

Sport24 will be bringing you all of the news from Tokyo, where our reporter Lynn Butler is stationed for the next two weeks. 

In case you missed the opening ceremony, here is a gallery of some of the highlights. 

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony (Getty)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: general views during the
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: general views during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images),
