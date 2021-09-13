Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

How silver medallist Bianca Buitendag overcame trauma, tragedy to triumph in Tokyo

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African surfer Bianca Buitendag wins silver at Tokyo Olympics
South African surfer Bianca Buitendag wins silver at Tokyo Olympics
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fighting back tears, retired SA Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Bianca Buitendag said overcoming personal tragedy, like the loss of her dad Colin, strengthened her resolve in her quest for success.

Buitendag's father, a former Western Province provincial surfer, died tragically in 2015, aged 54. Buitendag's mother, Yvette, "beat two cancers in one year", something that would have been tough on the surf sensation and her family to bear.

Her father introduced her to the sport at a young age, and by 8, she was already competing in surfing competitions. She went on to make the podium at the sport's first entrée as an Olympic sport - a historic achievement.

'Vasbyt en gebed (resilience and prayer)' were her strength pillars that helped her rise above adversity to claim silver in Tokyo, she said.

After finishing runner up to American Carissa Moore, Buitendag dedicated her medal to her mother.

"A lot of times we focus on the success, and it's good to celebrate, but we all go through personal hiccups, trauma and tragedy," Buitendag said at Olympic automotive partner Toyota's prize handover ceremony in Sandton last Friday.

"I think it's all about resilience, really. We are all proof that 'vasbyt en gebed' (resilience and prayer) will get you to the other side.

"I lost my father, but I had a wonderful father for many years of my life, so I didn't lack in that aspect."

READ | 'Full-blooded South African' Bianca Buitendag leaves a rare legacy after Olympic glory

Buitendag, 27, immediately retired from surfing after her exploits in Tokyo with a message posted on her official Facebook account on 28 July.

She added that she was living proof that miracles could happen and that anyone with a dream could achieve it if she managed to attain hers.

"I think if I can do it, seriously, anybody can. I am the living proof of a miracle," said Buitendag.

"Coming from a small town (Victoria Bay) in the Southern Cape and ending up on the podium in Tokyo is just [proof] of that.

"Don't count yourself out of a miracle because they do happen."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team satokyo olympicsolympic gamestokyo 2020bianca buitendagsurfing
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 1522 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
55% - 5098 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
20% - 1880 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 779 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious

07 Sep

The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep

Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo