1h ago

LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa calls SA Paralympic medallists in Tokyo: 'You've put us on the map'

Sport24 staff
South African para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated South Africa's Paralympic stars Anrune WeyersNtando Mahlangu, and Louzanne Coetzee in Tokyo.

Team SA's small Paralympic squad has brought home three medals to date, with the Tokyo Games set to end on Sunday.

Weyers won SA's first medal at the rescheduled Games, winning the 400m T45 final on Saturday in a time of 56.05.

Soon after Mahlangu took gold in the long jump T63 final and set a new world record with a jump of 7.17m - edging out German Leon Schaefer's 7.12.

On Monday morning, SA woke up to the news of a third medal courtesy of Coetzee in the women's 1 500m T11 final.

Coetzee and her guide Erasmus Badenhorst took silver for Team SA as she set a personal best and African record time of 4:40.96.

WATCH | Mzansi, through silver medallist Louzanne Coetzee's eyes

In a video clip posted on the Presidency's Twitter account, Ramaphosa phone called the Paralympic medallists to thank them for their "phenomenal performance" in Japan.

"I had to make time, you have done unbelievably well, not just for yourself, but for the country," said Ramaphosa.

"You lifted the image of the country. We thank you for the phenomenal performance and we're immensely proud. You've put us on the map and the achievements that you made there is unbelievable.

"You come out amongst the top athletes in the world. We wish you the very best for the next races that are coming so keep going and bring back more medals to our country. Thank you for the bottom of every heart in South Africa."

Weyers campaign continues on Tuesday when she takes part in the 100m T47 heats at 05:09 SA time and then in Saturday's 200m T47.

Meanwhile, Mahlangu will look for another podium place in the 200m T61 scheduled for Friday at 12:42 SA time.

