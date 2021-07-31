Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has phoned South Africa's latest Olympic hero, Tatjana Schoenmaker, to send his congratulations.

READ | Why old 'school' values will see Tatjana Schoenmaker handle new-found fame

In an audio clip posted to the Presidency's Twitter account, Ramaphosa spoke to Schoenmaker and her coach, Rocco Meiring on Friday. 

READ | Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker

Schoenmaker won her country's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday by winning the 200m breaststroke in world record time. 

"Congratulations. You have lifted the country," Ramaphosa told Schoenmaker in the clip below. 

"When I saw your performance in the first race, where you won silver, I knew that you were keeping something in store.

"Thank you so much. It was just unbelievable. You have done this for the country and for yourself and we honour you ... we are really delighted to have seen this unbelievable performance."

