Mthethwa hails Mahlangu on Paralympic double gold: 'His success story deserves all our praise'

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa hailed teen star Ntando Mahlangu on picking up his second Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Friday.

Mahlangu, a world record holder in the event, cruised to victory in the men's 200m T61 as he crossed the finish line in 23.59.

The 19-year-old South African finished ahead of Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in second (23.99) and Ali Lacin of Germany in third (24.64).

It was Mahlangu's second gold medal of this year's rescheduled Games after setting a world record in long jump T63 category.

Minister Mthethwa applauded Mahlangu once more for collecting another gold medal in Tokyo.

"Ntando Mahlangu's story is indeed remarkable, despite various challenges this young star has encountered, he is able to go on an international platform and achieve par excellence," said Mthethwa in a press release.

"His success story deserves all our praises. We congratulate him for once more putting our country on the map and for ensuring that our national anthem is constantly played at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics."

Team South Africa currently have six medals - four gold, one silver, and one bronze - with the Games conclude on Sunday.

Mahlangu is expected to receive an additional R450 000 for his second gold from Sascoc and the government, bringing his incentive count after Tokyo to just over R1 million.

Twitter went into overdrive on Friday too following Ntando Mahlangu's second Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Here's some of the best reactions on Twitter:

SUPER NTANDO! ???? Gold in the long jump T63?? Gold in the 200m T61Ntando Mahlangu, you have made #RSA very proud! ??#ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/s3KduT9zwh — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 3, 2021