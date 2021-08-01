So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

Akani Simbine has come within 0.04 seconds of securing a bronze medal for South Africa as he finished in fourth position in the showcase 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Running in lane two, Simbine was just beaten to the podium in a race won by Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy in 9.80 seconds.

Fred Kerley (United States) was second in 9.84 and Andre de Grasse (Canada) who pipped Simbine to a medal, was third in 9.89 with the South African sprinter stopping the clock in 9.93.

After a false start that saw Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain) disqualified, Simbine struggled to get into his stride and only hit his straps in the final quarter but just didn't have enough to get on the podium.

It's the first time since 2008 that the 100m event has not been won by Usain Bolt.

Earlier in the day, Shaun Maswanganyi and Gift Leotlela weren't able to progress from the 100m semi-final heats with Leotlela seemingly injuring himself near the finishing line.

They finished in fourth and sixth in their heats.