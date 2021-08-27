Olympic hero Tatjana Schoenmaker scoops R850 000 bonus, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announces

South Africa's Tokyo Olympic Games hero Tatjana Schoenmaker will receive a total sum of R850 000 in performance bonuses, following sports minister Nathi Mthethwa's incentive bonus announcement on Friday.

Mthethwa announced that each gold medallist for the Olympics and Paralympics would receive R450 000, while their coaches would get R120 000.

Silver medallists will receive R220 000, their coach R70 000, while bronze medallists will get R100 000 and their coaches R30 000.

Schoenmaker won gold and silver in the pool in Japan last month and broke the 200m women’s breaststroke world record with a time of 2:18.95.

Her record-breaking effort netted her an additional R180 000, which took her total bounty to R850 000.

Schoenmaker's fellow stellar achiever Bianca Buitendag, who scooped surfing silver, will be rewarded with R220 000 for her performance.

The pair's medals were Team SA's only medals at the Games, a significant drop from the 10 medals netted in Rio 2016.