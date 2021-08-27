Tokyo Olympics

47m ago

add bookmark

Olympic hero Tatjana Schoenmaker scoops R850 000 bonus, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announces

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africa's Tokyo Olympic Games hero Tatjana Schoenmaker will receive a total sum of R850 000 in performance bonuses, following sports minister Nathi Mthethwa's incentive bonus announcement on Friday.

Mthethwa announced that each gold medallist for the Olympics and Paralympics would receive R450 000, while their coaches would get R120 000.

Silver medallists will receive R220 000, their coach R70 000, while bronze medallists will get R100 000 and their coaches R30 000.

Schoenmaker won gold and silver in the pool in Japan last month and broke the 200m women’s breaststroke world record with a time of 2:18.95.

Her record-breaking effort netted her an additional R180 000, which took her total bounty to R850 000.

Schoenmaker's fellow stellar achiever Bianca Buitendag, who scooped surfing silver, will be rewarded with R220 000 for her performance.

The pair's medals were Team SA's only medals at the Games, a significant drop from the 10 medals netted in Rio 2016. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sascocteam satokyo olympicsolympic gamestokyo 2020tatjana schoenmakernathi mthe­thwabianca buitendagolympics
loading... Live
England 432/10
India 78/10 & 61/1
View More
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 6768 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 2231 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 1194 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo