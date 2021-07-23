PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympic Games are officially under way following Friday's opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The wait was long for South African fans - Team SA was the 179th team to appear in order of the Japanese alphabet - but eventually, Chad le Clos and Phumelela Mbande emerged as their country's flag bearers.

It didn't take long for Team SA's choice of attire to get social media going, either.

The African flavour was visible, even down to the shoes!

While a host of South Africans will be in action when the events get under way on Saturday, the men's football team played its first match against hosts Japan on Thursday, losing 1-0.