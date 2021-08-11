RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

Sport24 looks at the best performing sports for Team South Africa during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

South Africa had their worst Olympic campaign since 2008 as they only brought home three medals.

It was also the first time since readmission that South Africa's track and field stars failed to make an Olympic podium.

At the start of the Tokyo Olympics, South Africa was in the midst of one of its darkest times as violence and unrest engulfed the country for weeks.

Over 180 athletes embarked on a trip to Japan for the rescheduled Games, hoping to provide some light at the end of a dark tunnel.

And while they did, it was a disappointing showing as only two South Africans managed to bring home medals.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, South Africa bagged a record-levelling 10 medals and Tokyo looked promising.

However, the Covid-hit Games showcased the lack of preparation and the finesse needed to compete against the world's best as South Africa's stars of Brazil failed to deliver in Tokyo.

South Africa's three medals came from two debutant athletes - Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag.

The national anthem only rang once as Schoenmaker clinched a superb gold in the 200m breaststroke final.

It was always going to be a massive task to replicate their showing of Rio with Caster Semenya, Luvo Manyonga, Sunette Viljoen and Cameron van der Burgh not present, but things just didn't happen in Tokyo.

Rowing

Under coach Roger Barrow, South Africa had two Olympic medallists in their six-man crew - John Smith (gold in 2012 London) and Lawrence Brittain (silver in 2016 Rio).

The rowers, who were the first South African team to arrive in Tokyo, looked primed to reach a third consecutive podium, but a surprising and disappointing turn of events followed when the two SA boats finished dead last in every single race as they battled to compete in the scorching heat.

The fours made the repechage final B with their last-place finish and ended last to put a close to a grueling Olympics for the rowers.

Triathlon

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Henri Schoeman made history by becoming the first South African to win a triathlon medal at the Games.

His gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a remarkable season in the build-up to Tokyo looked promising.

However, an ankle injury saw Schoeman's world come crashing down as he failed to finish the race at these Olympics.

Schoeman was in fourth position following his 1.5km swim and he eventually took the lead on the bike at 15km, while he was 17th after the 40 km bike section.

As he descended on his final 3.5km, he pulled out with his ankle giving him problems and it ended in him not finishing the race.

Fellow compatriot Richard Murray, who finished fourth in Rio, withdrew days before the race, stating that his "health and heart wasn't ready".

The two women SA triathletes looked to give some hope, but Simone Ackermann finished 17th and Gillian Sanders lapped out of the race.

Then the four were expected to take part in the inaugural Olympic mixed relay, but Schoeman's injury proved to be too severe and South Africa pulled out altogether.

Swimming

The pool was dominated by Schoenmaker this year, who had a stellar Olympic debut in Japan as the 24-year-old scooped two medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Schoenmaker made a name for herself from her first race as she stormed to an Olympic record in the 100m breaststroke heats in a time of 1:04.82.

Despite the 100m not being her forte, Schoenmaker soared to silver and gave South Africa its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She then became the first SA female swimmer to win a medal at the Olympics since Penny Heyn's bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Games.

After her victory, the humble breaststroker quickly shifted focus to her main event - the 200m breaststroke - and SA's new golden queen did not disappoint.

As if history were repeating itself, Schoenmaker smashed another Olympic record in her heat, missing out on the world record by just 0.05 seconds in 2:19.16.

Two days later, Schoenmaker produced a scintillating performance in the pool as she won gold in a world record time of 2:18.95.

Schoenmaker's reaction to her world record captured the hearts of the entire world as she brought home South Africa's first and only gold medal in Japan.

Another South African who impressed in the 200m breaststroke was 22-year-old Kaylene Corbett, who trains alongside Schoenmaker at Tuks.

Corbett, who wasn't ranked heading into her Olympic debut, turned heads as she continued to shave seconds off her personal best - winning both her heat (2:22.48) and semi-final (2:22.08).

In the 200m breaststroke, alongside Schoenmaker, Corbett finished fifth and recorded another personal best of 2:22.06.

It was a remarkable feat for the youngster, who has her entire career ahead of her and will be a force to be reckoned with at next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Paris Olympics 2024.

The only other South African to make an Olympic final in the pool was Olympic gold medallist Chad le Clos.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Le Clos, who was competing in his third Olympics. However, there was always a hope that South Africa's most decorated Olympian would deliver.

Le Clos finished fifth in the 200m butterfly final as Hungarian's Kristof Milak powered to take the gold. Then in the 100m butterfly, Le Clos was eliminated in the heats.

South Africa's Emma Chelius also made her first Olympic semi-final in the women's 50m freestyle but did not advance through to the final.

Matthew Sates was the last South African swimmer to make a semi-final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the men's 200m individual medley but did not advance through to the final.

Rugby Sevens

It looked like it was a no-brainer that South Africa would at least pick up a medal in the Sevens.

Neil Powell's men were destined for a podium place after winning bronze in Rio and with the Springboks crowned 2019 Rugby World Cup champions not too far away in Yokohama.

However, Covid-19 struck the squad at the worst possible time, dampening their preparations and training in the build-up to the three-day event. Powell tested positive for the virus and subsequently missed almost the entirety of the tournament.

Assistant coach Renfred Dazel took interim charge of the team's on-field coaching duties, while Powell conducted virtual coaching sessions from his lodgings in Kagoshima.

Then a horrible display in their quarter-final clash saw the Blitzboks knocked out by Argentina, who played the majority of the match with six players after Gaston Revol received a red card in the third minute.

It was a disappointing result for the three-time World Sevens Series champions and one that no one predicted.

However, Powell returned for the final two games and the Blitzboks secured a fifth-place finish in Tokyo.

Surfing

Surfing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo and when SA star Jordy Smith withdrew, all eyes were on the country's lone surfer from Victoria Bay, Buitendag.

She did not disappoint and stunned all by booking her place in the final against American Clarissa Moore at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

Buitendag, who came in as the 17th seed, joined Schoenmaker's performance from the pool to claim silver for South Africa.

It was the only other sport to see a South African flag hoisted up the pole as Buitendag ended her surfing career in style.

Getty Images Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Athletics

For the first time since readmission, South Africa failed to medal in track and field at an Olympic Games.

Despite sending a 30-person athletics squad - nine less than Rio - Team SA was hoping to continue 2016's success in Tokyo.

Things got off to a promising start with the men's 100m, where South Africa made history by having three athletes in the semi-finals - Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi and Akani Simbine.

Simbine, the African and national record holder, was the only one to advance through to the final with the fastest losing qualifying time and it looked like SA was set for a podium finish.

However, Simbine was pipped by Canada's Andre de Grasse in the final and finished an agonising fourth - missing out on bronze by 0.04 seconds.

It was a decent start and there were hopes that the men's 4x100m relay could replicate their gold-winning performance at July's World Relay Championship in Poland.

With Leotlela pulling out due to injury, Clarence Munyai stepped in and the new-look relay squad had two days to prepare.

Things went horribly wrong in the first changeover in the heat when Munyai and Maswanganyi's mishap saw them eliminated from the heat as they failed to finish.

It was devastating for those in Tokyo and South Africans watching back home as they bombed out of the relay competition with the United States of America also following suit in their heat.

Another medal opportunity was shattered and things were looking grim for SA's athletics stars.

All attention was now on SA's golden boy Wayde van Niekerk to get things back on track. Van Niekerk had been plagued with injury since his world-record performance in Rio and hadn't had a ranking heading into the men's 400m heats.

Van Niekerk finished third in his heat, slowing down considerably as he did enough to seal a semi-final spot.

The 29-year-old then had a nightmare of a semi-final as he uncharacteristically started slow off the blocks and then accelerated, only to lose speed and finish in fifth-place - missing out on defending his title in the final.

Van Niekerk stormed away in disappointment and it also resulted in him not participating in the men's 4x400m relay heats, which saw SA finish seventh.

21-year-old Kyle Blignaut was the only other athlete to make a final in Tokyo as he made history by becoming only the second South African to make an Olympic shot put final.

Making his Olympic debut, Blignaut surprised many as he finished sixth in the men's shot put with a best throw of 21m. And with years ahead of him, he'll definitely be someone to look out for at Paris 2024.

Meanwhile, Wenda Nel starred for the five-women SA athletes in Tokyo as she advanced through to the 400m hurdles semi-final before ending her Olympic career with a seventh-place finish.

Gerda Steyn also performed admirably as she finished 15th in the women's marathon.

South Africa's Sokwakhana Zazini also made the men's 400m hurdles semi-finals and finished sixth - missing out on the final.

Munyai, Maswanganyi was joined by Anaso Jobodwana as they too competed in the men's 200m semi-finals, but none advanced to the final.

Football

South Africa's U23 football side was another team hit with Covid-19 before the start of the Olympics when three athletes tested positive upon arrival in Japan. Despite their issues off-field, South Africa failed to register a win in Tokyo.

David Notoane's side nearly caused an upset against France as they lost 3-4, but it was a task too much for South Africa as they finished bottom of Group A.

Golf

South Africa only had two golfers represented at this year's Tokyo Olympics - Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Garrick Higgo.

Bezuidenhout was the best performing South African at Kasumigaseki Country Club as he finished T17 with a seven-under total.

Higgo, who has been in sublime form this year, finished on even-par throughout the tournament and ended T53.

SA's top-ranked female golfer Ashleigh Buhai pulled out due to Covid-19 concerns and was replaced by Paula Reto, who also withdrew after testing positive for the virus despite it being a false positive.

Hockey

Despite qualifying and not going to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the South African men's and women's hockey teams were looking for some positive results in Tokyo.

The SA men had a disappointing start, losing their first three Group games but then turned their campaign around in their final two group games.

Garreth Ewing's side stunned Germany with a 4-3 win and then drew Canada 4-4 as they finished second-last in their Group and failed to qualify for the semi-final.

Meanwhile, the women's hockey side struggled to get a win on the board throughout their Olympic campaign. The SA side nearly defeated India in their final game but eventually lost 4-3.