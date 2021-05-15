Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians

Team SA's rearguard against Covid-19 for the Olympics could receive a further boost with the news that Russia has offered its Sputnik V vaccine for inoculation.

The sports ministry is engaged with other relevant departments in this regard as the jab still needs regulatory approval locally.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks also confirmed that the IOC has instructed the umbrella body to engage with Pfizer, who have an agreement in place with the Olympic federation.

Russia has offered to make Team South Africa's trip to the Tokyo Olympics even safer by supplying its Sputnik V vaccine for inoculation as part of a broader initiative to help African nations get to the showpiece event.

While the jab can't be administered currently due to SA's regulatory bodies having not approved it, Nocawe Mafu, the deputy sport minister, confirmed earlier this week that government is keen to make use of the opportunity.

"Whatever problems are there will be resolved at a political level. From what I understand with Sputnik is that Africa and SA are busy with the acceptance agreement and that process is in progress‚" she said during a portfolio committee sitting.

"I know for a fact that the only reason Sputnik V is not yet in the country is because there are processes of testing to see that it meets the requirements of the South African government. If the vaccine is passed there is no reason Sascoc and everybody will not use it."

Should the arrangement come to fruition, Sascoc should have more than enough jabs for its group of athletes.

The ministry also said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has an agreement in place with Pfizer and BioNTech to provide shots to South Africa, which was affirmed by Barry Hendricks, Sascoc's president.

"With regards to the Pfizer vaccine‚ we did mention that the IOC has also now come to us to say that this vaccine will be fully paid for‚ to be issued to our athletes as well as the whole Team SA delegation‚" said Hendricks.

"I received a call from the IOC stating that we should start meeting the senior management of Pfizer so that we can start this process of identifying our athletes. We will do this in conjunction with the departments of sport and health.

"We will wait of the department to advise us. We want to thank the IOC for making sure that the vaccine is made available free to all the sporting structures about the world."

He also expressed his gratitude to Russia.