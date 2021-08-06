SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'

South African sprinter Thapelo Phora admitted that the men's 4x400m relay team needed Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk in their heat on Friday.



The South African team finished seventh despite crossing the finish line in a season-best time of 3:01.18, in the process missing out on a spot in the final.

Lythe Pillay, Zakhiti Nene, Ranti Dikgale and Phora were the athletes competing with Van Niekerk withdrawing from the race.

Van Niekerk, who will only leave Tokyo on Sunday, was expected to run in the 4x400m relay but pulled out.

No official explanation was forthcoming from Team SA though the 27-year-old was visibly disappointed earlier this week after failing to make the final of the men's 400m.

Phora candidly told reporters on Friday that they badly missed not having the 400m world record-holder alongside them.

"Honestly speaking, we needed Wayde in our team if you look at the top athletes with Jamaica and United States, they are also in the 400m but are joining in the 4x400m," said Phora.

"So we were hoping Wayde would jump in. It would've made a huge difference, we missed him."

Phora added that their 4x400m side were looking to rectify South Africa's mishap in the 4x100m on Thursday.

"We came prepared, we were hoping to at least make the final. Otherwise, we're happy with the result as we made a season's best, but we wanted to make the final," said Phora.

"We tried to fix the mistake by the 4x100m as everyone was hoping we could make the finals, but the field was tough today.

"We can just take the experience and do well at World Champs and Commonwealth Games."

First in the starting block for SA was Pillay, who ran a time of 45.72 and completed the first changeover without fuss.

Afterwards, he said he was delighted to get the ball rolling after Wednesday's disappointment.

"It was a bit heartbreaking to see the team yesterday, but it's sport. We support them and they support us. It happens. Travelling and competing isn't easy."

