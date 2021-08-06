Tokyo Olympics

2h ago

add bookmark

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'

accreditation
Lynn Butler - Tokyo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African sprinter Thapelo Phora
South African sprinter Thapelo Phora
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

South African sprinter Thapelo Phora admitted that the men's 4x400m relay team needed Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk in their heat on Friday.

The South African team finished seventh despite crossing the finish line in a season-best time of 3:01.18, in the process missing out on a spot in the final.

Lythe Pillay, Zakhiti Nene, Ranti Dikgale and Phora were the athletes competing with Van Niekerk withdrawing from the race.

Van Niekerk, who will only leave Tokyo on Sunday, was expected to run in the 4x400m relay but pulled out.

No official explanation was forthcoming from Team SA though the 27-year-old was visibly disappointed earlier this week after failing to make the final of the men's 400m.

Phora candidly told reporters on Friday that they badly missed not having the 400m world record-holder alongside them.

"Honestly speaking, we needed Wayde in our team if you look at the top athletes with Jamaica and United States, they are also in the 400m but are joining in the 4x400m," said Phora.

"So we were hoping Wayde would jump in. It would've made a huge difference, we missed him."

Phora added that their 4x400m side were looking to rectify South Africa's mishap in the 4x100m on Thursday.

"We came prepared, we were hoping to at least make the final. Otherwise, we're happy with the result as we made a season's best, but we wanted to make the final," said Phora.

"We tried to fix the mistake by the 4x100m as everyone was hoping we could make the finals, but the field was tough today.

"We can just take the experience and do well at World Champs and Commonwealth Games."

First in the starting block for SA was Pillay, who ran a time of 45.72 and completed the first changeover without fuss.

Afterwards, he said he was delighted to get the ball rolling after Wednesday's disappointment.

"It was a bit heartbreaking to see the team yesterday, but it's sport. We support them and they support us. It happens. Travelling and competing isn't easy."

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympic Games for Sport24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicsthapelo phorawayde van niekerkathletics
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4671 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1919 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: SA's 4x400m men's relay team bemoans Wayde's absence

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: SA's 4x400m men's relay team bemoans Wayde's absence
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

2h ago

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo