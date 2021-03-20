SA men's hockey coach on Tokyo Olympics medal hopes: 'It's not impossible'

SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing believes that his side obtaining an elusive Olympic medal is "not impossible".

However, he is realistic about their chances, and hopes South Africa can advance through to the knockout stages in Tokyo.

Ewing emphasised the importance of July's Olympics, stating that it'll lay a foundation for future major events.

South African men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing admits that winning an Olympic Games medal in Tokyo this year is "quite a stretch" but he believes that it's not impossible.

In 2019, the men's side booked their place for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics by clinching the African Hockey "Road to Tokyo 2020" qualifying Cup in Stellenbosch.

As they were in 2016 ahead of the Rio Games, although they qualified for Tokyo 2021, SA's Olympic mother body Sascoc has the final say on whether they'll send a hockey team to the Games.

However, the SA men's hockey team is doing everything they possibly can to send a team to Tokyo by launching a crowdfunding campaign.

Earlier this month, the team launched a crowdfunding campaign with the help of the award-winning platform Matchkit.co.

The SA men's team are looking to raise between R3.5 million and R5 million to financially support the team before and during the Tokyo Games.

South Africa, who are currently 14th in the world, are drawn in Pool B in Tokyo alongside world champions Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands and Canada.

Speaking to Sport24 in an interview, Ewing hopes his side can achieve the "impossible" at the biggest global sporting event of the year.