Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'

accreditation
Lynn Butler - Tokyo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African sprinter Akani Simbine
South African sprinter Akani Simbine
Anton Geyser/SASPA/SASI

South African sprinters stole the show on track as they powered to the semi-finals of the men's 100m in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The sprint kings made history to become the first South African trio to feature in a 100m Olympic semi-finals simultaneously.

Gift Leotlela was the fastest South African qualifier in his heat as he crossed the finish line in 10.04 seconds.

Leotlela told reporters on Saturday that he was concerned leading up to the race as he was nursing an abductor niggle. 

"It felt good, the track is feeling nice [but] I've been struggling with a niggle, so I couldn't get one session in. For me to come up with that [run] makes me really happy," said Leotlela, who clocked 9.94 in the 100m in Johannesburg in May.

"It gave me a huge confidence booster and to trust my body and now it is just to execute."

Leotlela, appearing in his second Olympics, said he showed growth since being eliminated in the heats in Rio 2016.

"I've grown and learnt so much since Rio, I was 18. Now I want to be competitive and show how I'm out there," said Leotlela.

Follow all the LIVE OLYMPICS ACTION HERE.

Meanwhile, SA's No 1 sprinter Akani Simbine continued his sublime form as he cruised through to the semi-finals.

Simbine, who is the national and African record holder, crossed the finish line in 10.08 seconds.

The 27-year-old was delighted with his run despite Togo's Fabrice Dabla disqualification for a false start.

"[I'm] happy to get the first one out of the way, get the rust out and get racing. I've been waiting to race for a while, so I'm happy that we're racing and we're on to the next round," Simbine said.

"It didn't put me off … I'm happy with the race and the amount of energy and conserving the energy that I did and I look forward to tomorrow (Sunday)."

Simbine admits to having a lot more in the tank as he conserved energy for Sunday's semi-final and final.

"That's most important," he added.

"It's hot, so we're using a lot of water and energy and to conserve energy is the most important thing now and come back tomorrow (Sunday) with the most energy and bring it all in and go through the rounds and get in the final."

Never been done before

Before lining up for the start, Simbine watched on as his team-mates qualified for the semi-finals.

"It's exciting to have them, it's never been done before and that's really cool that I have fellow South Africans with me," said Simbine.

"I'm overjoyed and I'm hoping that we can all go through to the finals."

The last South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals was Shaun Maswanganyi, who currently resides and studies in Texas, US.

Maswanganyi, who is competing in his first Games, crossed the 100m line third in his heat with a time of 10.12 seconds to seal his place in the semi-final.

The 20-year-old admitted to having some nerves but said he has a lot more in the tank come Sunday.

"I haven't raced since the beginning of June at Nationals, so it was a nervous race. Just for me to come here, in my first race in over a month, and still come in the semi-final, it puts me in the good books.

"I know the nerves took over, especially when reacting to the gun, I was looking around a lot in the race, but the semi-finals will get better."

100m semi-final and finals (All SA times):

12:15 - 100m semi-final 1: Gift Leotlela

12:23 - 100m semi-final 2: Shaun Maswanganyi

12:31 - 100m semi-final 3: Akani Simbine

14:50 - 100m final

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympic Games for Sport24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicsakani simbineshaun maswanganyigift leotlelaathletics
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 3449 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
28% - 1787 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1157 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

1h ago

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's...

4h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's Simbine, Leotlela, Maswanganyi make history
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

2h ago

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

2h ago

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

3h ago

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

3h ago

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

4h ago

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

4h ago

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

5h ago

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

7h ago

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'

8h ago

'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'
Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb

12h ago

Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb
Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise

30 Jul

Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise
WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo...

30 Jul

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo Olympic Village
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

30 Jul

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

30 Jul

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

30 Jul

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo