SA superstar Mahlangu claims second gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu claimed his second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, winning the 200m in the T61 category.

Mahlangu, the world record holder in the event, cruised home in a time of 23.59 ahead of Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in second.

Still just 19-years-old, Mahlangu had won silver in this distance back at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Last week, Mahlangu set another world record when he won the long jump in the T63 category.

This latest success takes Team South Africa's total medal tally in Tokyo to six.

Earlier, Tebogo Mofokeng finished 4th in the 400m final in the T61 category while Daniel du Plessis finished 7th in the same race.