Tokyo Olympics

12m ago

add bookmark

SA superstar Mahlangu claims second gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntando Mahlangu from South Africa winning gold (Getty)
Ntando Mahlangu from South Africa winning gold (Getty)

South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu claimed his second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, winning the 200m in the T61 category. 

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics

Mahlangu, the world record holder in the event, cruised home in a time of 23.59 ahead of Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in second. 

Still just 19-years-old, Mahlangu had won silver in this distance back at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio. 

Last week, Mahlangu set another world record when he won the long jump in the T63 category. 

This latest success takes Team South Africa's total medal tally in Tokyo to six.

Earlier, Tebogo Mofokeng finished 4th in the 400m final in the T61 category while Daniel du Plessis finished 7th in the same race. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team satokyo olympicsntando mahlanguolympics
loading... Live
England 78/5
India 191/10
View More
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 3454 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 972 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
14% - 740 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»

5h ago

Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»
Becky may be little but she is fierce in this action movie»

5h ago

Becky may be little but she is fierce in this action movie»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

5h ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Paradise is no vacation in The White Lotus»

01 Sep

Paradise is no vacation in The White Lotus»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo