Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'

accreditation
Lynn Butler - Tokyo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African surfer Bianca Buitendag
South African surfer Bianca Buitendag
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

South African surfer Bianca Buitendag advanced to the Olympic Games quarter-finals after stunning seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia in their round three clash at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on Monday. 

Buitendag, the country's lone surfer at this year's Tokyo Olympics, will now compete in the quarter-finals against Yolanda Hopkins of Portugal on Tuesday (02:24 SA time).

The 27-year-old scored 7.10 in the first wave and 6.83 in the second wave to total 13.93, beating Gilmore by 3.93 points.

"I was in the first heat up against a seven-time world champ, so you can understand my sentiment going into it," Buitendag said following her round three performance.

"I had nothing to lose, [I felt]  absolutely no pressure. I'm the underdog coming in at 17th seed for this event. It's a really comfortable spot to be in. It takes away all the nerves and pressure that could exist."

Buitendag admitted that it was quite "nerve-wracking" competing against Gilmore but stated that wave selection helped her gain the advantage.

"I know she can get a 10 (point score) at any given moment. That was probably the longest three minutes of my life. It was tough," said Buitendag.

"In the ocean especially, you've got to give yourself the best chance. If you are on the smaller waves, that's not going to happen. I just made sure my wave selection was really good because that was the only advantage that I could bring out."

The 17th-seed Buitenbag will now face ninth-seed Hopkins in the quarters and the South African is hoping to give herself the best possible chance.

"It just seems to go my way, many times in the ocean it doesn't. So a lot of things had to align for this victory to happen," she said.

"I knew I had to be on the best waves, otherwise I stood no chance. I just made sure that was at least covered to give myself the best chance possible.

"I've got no pressure, it's like the best spot ever. I obviously want to do my best but with no great expectations weighing on my shoulders, I've got the freedom to surf the best that I can," continued Buitendag.

"The further I go, the more I'm an underdog, I think."

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Sport24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicsbianca buitendagwater sportsurfing
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
20% - 1115 votes
Boks by less than10
39% - 2132 votes
Lions by more than10
15% - 822 votes
Lions by less than 10
12% - 635 votes
It's too close to call!
14% - 785 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

23m ago

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

1h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

1h ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Blitzboks off to flyer, Schoenmaker powers to 100m...

25 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Blitzboks off to flyer, Schoenmaker powers to 100m final, Buitenbag advances to surfing quarters
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2

25 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 2
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

3h ago

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph

3h ago

Blitzboks get their Tokyo campaign off to a winning start with Irish triumph
Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo

4h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker powers into 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo
SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'

25 Jul

SA's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to stunning Olympic record: 'I didn't expect that'
SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands

25 Jul

SA men's hockey team fade after strong start against the Netherlands
SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic...

25 Jul

SA's Gillian Sanders says young women can have it all as she prepares for Olympic swansong
Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

25 Jul

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble
Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

25 Jul

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record

25 Jul

Twitter reacts to Tatjana Schoenmaker's sensational Olympic record
Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA...

25 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker sets new Olympic record in 100m breaststroke to ignite Team SA Olympic campaign
France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo

25 Jul

France break SA hearts with last gasp winner in Tokyo
Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last...

25 Jul

Finally some good news for Team SA as surfer Bianca Buitendag progresses to last 16 in Tokyo
SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for...

25 Jul

SA skater Brandon Valjalo tried his best with broken wrist: 'I'll work harder for the next one'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo