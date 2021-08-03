Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

accreditation
Lynn Butler - Tokyo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi
South African sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africa's Shaun MaswanganyiAnaso Jobodwana and Clarence Munyai all qualified for the men's 200m semi-final at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

The trio competed in the morning heats of the 200m event, with the top three automatically qualifying, along with two of the fastest runners.

Jobodwana was up first and finished third in 20.78 seconds to book his place in his first Olympic semi-final.

The 29-year-old was delighted to progress through to the next stage after finishing fourth in the semi-finals in Rio.

"I'm happy, I bombed out at Rio. You're only as good as your last Olympics," said Jobodwana.

"This is new territory and I didn't want to push it too much as long as I got the qualifying, I think I can take on any lane."

It'll be a quick turnaround for the athletes, with the semi-finals scheduled from 13:50 SA time on Tuesday.

"I'm confident that I'll finesse something, I'll see. I think I'm good," said Jobodwana.

Maswanganyi, who reached the semi-finals in the men's 100m on Sunday, was up next as he crossed the finish line second in 20.58 seconds.

"I messed up a bit in the curve, but I don't want to push too hard in the heat, I got a semi-final later and I just need to go out and execute. But I'm happy," said Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi says he is looking more comfortable as he competes in his preferred event.

"At least I got the jitters out of the way and I'll be fine. I'm more confident going in and acclimatising and adapting," said Maswanganyi, who studies in Texas.

Munyai then struggled to keep pace with American Noah Lyles in his heat as he finished fourth in 20.78 seconds.

Munyai's time was enough to see him sneak a qualification for the semi-finals.

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympic Games for Sport24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicsanaso jobodwanashaun maswanganyiclarence munyaiathletics
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
57% - 3988 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
26% - 1855 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 1167 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

1h ago

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's...

02 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's 200m semis
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

2h ago

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

2h ago

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo