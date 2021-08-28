SA's Ntando Mahlangu eyes Tokyo Paralympic podium: 'I would love to get gold'

Paralympic medalist Ntando Mahlangu is eyeing the podium in Tokyo as he competes in his second Paralympic Games.



The teen star has tasted glory back in Rio as the 14-year-old took silver in the men's 200 metres T42 and became the youngest South African to reach the Olympic podium at 14.

Mahlangu was born with fibular hemimelia and as a result, he had both legs amputated at the knee in 2012.

In 2018, he changed class from T42 to T61 due to the revising of the International Paralympic Committee classification system.

The Rio silver medallist has since developed into a world-class para-athlete and went on to win the 200m T61 at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

In 2020, Mahlangu featured in a Netflix documentary film about the Paralympic Games called 'Rising Phoenix' and was one of the stars featured.

The now 19-year-old is a huge medal prospect for Team South Africa and is excited to get his campaign under way on Saturday.

"I'm super excited to be here, the Japanese are kind and make us feel at home. It's a nice time to be here and represent my country," Mahlangu told Sport24.

On Saturday, Mahlangu will compete in the long jump T61 final, followed by the 200m on Friday, 3 September.

Mahlangu has gold on his mind in Tokyo as he looks to give his utmost best.

"Yes, I am looking at the podium, but I'm looking in another way to run fast times and to give my best," said Mahlangu.

"Obviously, we'll see what happens, but I would love to get gold that's what I'm going for. But the most important thing is for me to enjoy the race and represent my country in the long jump and the 200m."

The long jump is a new Paralympic event for Mahlangu and the South African is not a favourite heading into Saturday's final.

Mahlangu is hoping to give his full attention to both events as aims to represent his country with pride.

"I'm very confident with my coaches behind me when I took this task earlier on, I knew I had to give my full attention so I'm super excited and to represent," he said.

"There's no one that I put above the other, you can't see this or that is my strongest event, you just have to go out there and do your best. I'm going to give my best in both."

Mahlangu joins fellow countryman Puseletso Mabote in Saturday's long jump T63 final at 12:51 SA time.