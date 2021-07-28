Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Anton Geyser/SASPA)
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Anton Geyser/SASPA)

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker smashed another Olympic record on Wednesday when she won her heat in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo. 

Schoenmaker missed out on the world record by just 0.05 seconds, but her 2:19.16 obliterated the field as she qualified fastest for the semi-finals, which take place at 04:54 (SA time) on Thursday. 

Schoenmaker is the overwhelming favourite to win the gold medal to add to the silver she won in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday. 

Kaylene Corbett, meanwhile, was the surprise package from a South African perspective as she swam beautifully to win her 200m breaststroke heat in 2:22.48.

She joined Schoenmaker in progressing to the semi-finals, having qualified 4th fastest after the heats. 

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics - Day 5

Mathew Sates, who turned 18 on Wednesday, finished 5th in his 200m individual medley heat (1:58.08) and qualified for the semi-finals in 15th position.

There was bad news for Erin Gallagher, who finished 2nd in her 100m freestyle heat in a time of 54.75 but could not qualify for the semi-finals. 

Gallagher looked like she was on her way to win the heat for most of the race, but a late surge by Finland's Fanny Teijonsalo got the job done in 54.69.

SA's Martin Binedell, meanwhile, finished 2nd in his 200m backstroke heat in a time of 1:58.47 and that, too, was not quick enough to progress.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team satokyo olympicstatjana schoenmakerswimming
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
53% - 2846 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1565 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1000 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

1h ago

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA

8h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

59m ago

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

2h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

3h ago

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

2h ago

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

3h ago

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

6h ago

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

7h ago

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

9h ago

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'

27 Jul

Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'
Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the...

27 Jul

Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the country'
Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

27 Jul

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

27 Jul

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit

27 Jul

Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit
'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi

27 Jul

'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi
'Full-blooded South African' Bianca Buitendag leaves a rare legacy after Olympic...

8h ago

'Full-blooded South African' Bianca Buitendag leaves a rare legacy after Olympic glory
Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina

27 Jul

Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina
Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the...

27 Jul

Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the credit'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo