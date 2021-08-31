Sheryl James wins 400m T37 bronze for Team SA in wet, rainy Tokyo

South Africa para-athlete Sheryl James won bronze in the women's 400m T37 final on Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium.

James won the country's fifth medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and the first bronze of the Games.

Running in lane six, the 35-year-old crossed the finish line third at a wet and rainy Tokyo, running a personal best of 1:03.82.

China's Jiang Fenfen took gold in 1:01.36 and Ukraine's Nataliia Kobzar took silver with a best of 1:01.47.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Liezel Gouws finished fifth with a season-best time of 1:06.85.