Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

Sheryl James wins 400m T37 bronze for Team SA in wet, rainy Tokyo

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African para-athlete Sheryl James
South African para-athlete Sheryl James
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

South Africa para-athlete Sheryl James won bronze in the women's 400m T37 final on Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium.

James won the country's fifth medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and the first bronze of the Games.

Running in lane six, the 35-year-old crossed the finish line third at a wet and rainy Tokyo, running a personal best of 1:03.82.

China's Jiang Fenfen took gold in 1:01.36 and Ukraine's Nataliia Kobzar took silver with a best of 1:01.47.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Liezel Gouws finished fifth with a season-best time of 1:06.85.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo paralympicssheryl jamesliezel gouwsathletics
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 3206 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 913 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
It's finally here! Stream Temptation Island South Africa, only on Showmax»

27 Aug

It's finally here! Stream Temptation Island South Africa, only on Showmax»
Watch all the reasons to despise Simo in new episodes of Nqobile S1»

27 Aug

Watch all the reasons to despise Simo in new episodes of Nqobile S1»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

27 Aug

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
You can't escape a mother's love in Run, starring Sarah Paulson»

26 Aug

You can't escape a mother's love in Run, starring Sarah Paulson»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo