Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'

accreditation
Lynn Butler - Tokyo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African shot putter Kyle Blignaut
South African shot putter Kyle Blignaut
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

South African shot put star Kyle Blignaut was delighted with his sixth-place finish at his first Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.

Blignaut became only the second South African athlete to make an Olympic shot put final - joining Janus Robberts who achieved the feat at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

The 21-year-old Blignaut qualified for the final with a distance of 20.97m in Tuesday's qualifying rounds.

And while there wasn't much expectation from Blignaut to reach the podium on Thursday, the South African had nothing to lose.

Lining up in a star-studded field, Blignaut and his competitors endured the sweltering heat in the morning final as temperatures hit over 33 degrees Celsius.

"My first was a 20 and then my second throw was a no throw and I had to do it the hard way," Blignaut told reporters after his sixth-place finish.

"I knew it was in me so I just needed to keep that composure and do what we've done in training. 

"The sweating and the humidity really played a role and I think with some of the big names struggling in the qualifiers, it's all about the conditions and I think people weren't ready for it. I'm just happy to be placed sixth in the world in my first Olympics."

Blignaut has no regrets over his performance as his best throw of 21.00m came in his third of six attempts.

"I don't feel too bad about my performance, I lost a bit on the hand that could've been mid 21. But now I'll go home and work and improve for next year," he said.

Blignaut admitted to feeling inspired by world record holder Ryan Crouser of America, who broke his own Olympic record with 23.30m to win gold.

"It didn't distract me, it's actually motivating to be in the same conversation as these guys and you know more or less where you are in the world. You kind of just try and push to do the best for yourself on the day," said the South African.

"I like [the fact that] my [best] years are still ahead of me, I have 12/13 years left in this sport and I'm really glad over what I've achieved so far at this age."

Blignaut, who will have a deserved two-week break, hopes his performance will also inspire more shot putters back home.

"Hopefully, I can grow from this and also a few young guys from South Africa. We need to build a good culture back home and get some attention on the shot putters in South Africa because I believe we have so much talent."

On his first Olympic experience, Blignaut was grateful to get to be in Tokyo and says he is "100%" a medal contender for Paris 2024.

"My overall Olympic experience has been great, I know the sprinters fairly well since we've been travelling together in Europe, it's pretty fun... It's been absolutely amazing from the food, cardboard beds to the people," said Blignaut.

"For Paris, I'm really inspired. I feel like a medal is 100 percent realistic goal for me, it just depends on the colour.

"If I can get close to 22 next year already and then I can just get stronger and mature and I'll be in contention for a medal at the next Olympics."

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympic Games for Sport24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicskyle blignautathletics
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
59% - 4515 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1898 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
16% - 1177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

1h ago

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut...

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut 6th in shot put
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

2h ago

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

6h ago

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo