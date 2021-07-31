Tokyo Olympics

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated

Gift Leotlela (Getty)
There was fantastic news for Team South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with all of Akani Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi and Gift Leotlela qualifying for the semi-finals of the 100m sprint. 

Maswanganyi was up first, finishing third in his heat in a time of 10.12 seconds to secure an automatic qualification spot before Leotlela won his heat in 10.04. 

Simbine, considered a genuine medal contender in the event, was slow out of the blocks but recovered beautifully to win his heat, too, in 10.08.

Long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai, meanwhile, was eliminated from qualification having jumped a best of 7.74m to finish 11th in his group. 

That will not be enough to make the final. 

The three semi-final in the 100m sprint take place on Sunday and will start at 12:15 (SA time). 

