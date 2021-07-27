Tokyo Olympics

Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo

Sport24 staff
Bianca Buitendag (Getty)
Bianca Buitendag (Getty)

Bianca Buitendag won a silver medal in the women's surfing at the Olympic Games on Tuesday on what was a fantastic day for Team South Africa in Tokyo. 

It is South Africa's second medal of this year's showpiece after Tatjana Schoenmaker won silver in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the day. 

The final of the surfing was brought forward by a day due to concerns over a storm approaching, and Buitendag had earlier continued her good form on Tuesday when she moved past Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins and America's Caroline Marks in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. 

In the gold medal match, Buitendag lost out to America's Carissa Moore, going down 14.93 to 8.46

It just wasn't meant to be for the 27-year-old South African, who struggled to get going and find any waves where she could put a competitive score together. 

Moore, meanwhile, had arrived at Tsurigasaki beach as the favourite, and she quickly found a couple of decent waves to open up an early lead over Buitendag that she would not relinquish. 

The scores for the top two waves count for each surfer in a match, and when Moore had put together waves of 7.60 and 7.33, it was always going to be a massive ask for Buitendag to find a way back into the contest.

The South African's two best waves came in at 5.23 and 3.23. 

