25m ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo

Lynn Butler - Tokyo
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Anton Geyser/SASPA)
Star swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed South Africa's first Olympic medal in Tokyo as she took silver in the women's 100m breaststroke final on Tuesday.

Swimming in lane four, Schoenmaker got off to a hot start, as she was the first swimmer to turn at the half-way point.

However, 17-year-old American Lydia Jacoby soared to take the gold in a time of 1:04.95.

Schoenmaker touched the wall 0.27 seconds later as the South African clinched silver in 1:05.22.

Favourite and world record holder Lily King rounded up the podium with a bronze medal (1:05.54).

Schoenmaker made history on Tuesday by becoming the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

tokyo olympicstatjana schoenmakerwater sportswimming
