Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

Team South Africa will win their second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after Bianca Buitendag made the final of the women's surfing.

With the attention firmly on swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker and her silver medal in the 100m breaststroke earlier on Tuesday, Buitendag has quietly been going about her business at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

Buitendag beat Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins 9.50 to 5.46 in her quarter-final, before cruising into the final with a 11.00 to 3.67 victory over America's Caroline Marks in the semi-final.

She will will face America's Carissa Moore in the final, which will take place at 09:31 (SA time) on Tuesday morning.

Buitendag is now guaranteed, at worst, a silver medal for South Africa.