Tokyo Olympics

49m ago

add bookmark

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bianca Buitendag (left) celebrates after her quarter-final (Getty)
Bianca Buitendag (left) celebrates after her quarter-final (Getty)

Team South Africa will win their second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after Bianca Buitendag made the final of the women's surfing.

With the attention firmly on swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker and her silver medal in the 100m breaststroke earlier on Tuesday, Buitendag has quietly been going about her business at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. 

Buitendag beat Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins 9.50 to 5.46 in her quarter-final, before cruising into the final with a 11.00 to 3.67 victory over America's Caroline Marks in the semi-final. 

She will will face America's Carissa Moore in the final, which will take place at 09:31 (SA time) on Tuesday morning.  

Buitendag is now guaranteed, at worst, a silver medal for South Africa. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
team satokyo olympicsbianca buitendagsurfing
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 1505 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 800 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 494 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

11m ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker wins SILVER for Team SA, Buitendag into...

43m ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker wins SILVER for Team SA, Buitendag into surfing final
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

49m ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

52m ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

1h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

1h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 Jul

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

26 Jul

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

26 Jul

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

26 Jul

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

26 Jul

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

26 Jul

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

26 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion

26 Jul

Japan's Nishiya, 13, becomes first women's Olympic skateboard champion
A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker

26 Jul

A day of heartache and history: When Team SA became Team Schoenmaker
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo