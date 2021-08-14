Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Team South Africa has announced 34 athletes for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympics set to take place in Japan.

The global showpiece will start on Tuesday, 24 August and end on Sunday, 5 September.

"It's a great honour and privilege for me. From a logistical sense, things have been going well, and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and making the country proud," said Leon Fleiser, who has been entrusted with being Team SA chef de mission.

"The athletes come first, and with the team support staff, we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them."

SASCOC president Barry Hendriks said that the 2020 Olympics was a success for South African athletes and is confident that the Paralympic team will follow suit.

"I spent time with Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics and can report back that the entire squad were true ambassadors for the country,” said Hendriks.

"There was a visible unity among the squad, and new sincere friendships were formed. There’s so much that we can be proud of as a nation.

"The baton has been passed to the Paralympians. We are confident that they, too, will be fine ambassadors for our great country.

"Our Paralympians have a decorated history when it comes to bringing medals back from these Games, and the expectations are no different this year.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Team SA’s Tokyo 2020 Paralympians."

TEAM SA PARALYMPIC SQUAD

Ntando Mahlangu, Charl du Toit, Dyan Buis, Reinhardt Hamman, Kerwin Noemdo, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Tebogo Mofokeng, Tyrone Pillay, Daniel du Plessis, Puseletso Michael Mabote, Ndodomzi Ntutu, Anrune Weyers, Sheryl James, Simone Kruger, Ntombizanele Situ, Louzanne Coetzee, Johanna Pretorius, Liezel Gouws

Coaches/management: Cornelia (Lappies) Swanepoel, Suzanne Ferreira, Daniel Damon, Cathy Lansberg, Kempen Clause, Badenhorst Erasmus

ARCHERY

Shaun Anderson, Philip Coates-Palgrave

Coach/manager: Barbara Manning

CYCLING

Nicholas Pieter du Preez, Ernst van Dyk, Toni Mould

Coaches/management: Elrick Kulsen, Pieter Jansen, Gillian Evans, Walter Lutch

EQUESTRIAN

Philippa Johnson-Dwyer, Cayla van der Walt

Coaches/management: Ingeborg Sanne, Chris Hazen, Robyn van Lijsdonk, Trisha Bell

SWIMMING

Christian Sadie, Hendrik van der Merwe, Katherine Swanepoel, Alani Ferreira

Coaches/management: Theo Verster, Keith Jansen

TABLE TENNIS

Theo Cogill

Coach/manager: Anver Lyners

WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Eliphas Maripa, Leon Els

Coaches/management: Gerald Stoffberg, Saidi Moruame