Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A sign with Covid-19 countermeasures ahead of Tokyo 2020
A sign with Covid-19 countermeasures ahead of Tokyo 2020
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It's been a life-long dream to attend the Olympic Games and when I was given the opportunity, I never hesitated.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has made planning for this year's Games laborious.

Before arriving in Japan, all media and participants had to undergo two Covid-19 PCR tests (96 hours and 72 hours before departure). We also had to fill in an 'Activity Plan' predicting which events we would be attending in and around Tokyo.

The Activity Plan was done a month before the Games, which restricts media to only attending the venues they've applied for.

Three flights and nearly two full days of travel from Cape Town to Johannesburg to Doha and then to Narita International Airport in Tokyo later, I arrived at the world's biggest sporting spectacle. 

There was further paperwork on the Tokyo-bound flight and on arrival - at 18:55 - I had lost count of the documents and envelopes. 

There were complications with some of my paperwork, which meant it took longer for me to get out of the airport, but the volunteers and staff at the airport were helpful, guiding me through all eight Covid-19 protocol stops.

There was a language barrier, but things went somewhat smoothly.

There was a saliva antigen test, which is as disgusting as it sounds, and a wait for the results before finally going through customs and passport control - finally leaving the airport at 23:30.

Even at that time of day, volunteers were waiting and guiding each participant to every check point.

I had a brief conversation with a female volunteer. Despite working at midnight, she told me that she was grateful to be meeting new people.

All media and broadcasters took a bus to the MPC (Main Press Center) in Koto City and then took taxis to their hotels.

I finally checked in at 01:00. It took nearly five hours to get out of the airport, and at one point I passed the time with a lovely 10-minute conversation on the TV show Friends with a member of staff.

jpn


Organisers require those arriving to quarantine for three days.

At the airport, everyone - even athletes - had to download a contact-tracing app, which allows the government to track us via GPS. For our first 14 days upon entering Japan, we're not allowed to be tourists: no walking around or no eating at restaurants.

So despite now being in Tokyo, I am yet to visit any sites or even take iconic photos of Olympic rings or banners around the city.

There are countless logins and websites that require registrations and sign-ins. There are the Covid-19 tests, which will be taken every four days for media, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.

There are stringent rules put in place for all involved, including the over 15 000 athletes at the Olympic Village.

The athletes get tested every day and are not allowed to cheer on their team-mates in other events. They also have 48 hours to leave Tokyo once their event is finished, or when they're eliminated.

Tokyo is running a tight ship but regardless of the success of the showpiece, it'll forever be known as the Covid Games.

*Lynn Butler is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Sport24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tokyo olympicscoronavirus
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
21% - 990 votes
Boks by less than10
39% - 1844 votes
Lions by more than10
16% - 746 votes
Lions by less than 10
11% - 505 votes
It's too close to call!
15% - 699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics, men's football: Japan 0-0 South Africa

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics, men's football: Japan 0-0 South Africa
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

1h ago

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

2h ago

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

3h ago

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

3h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

5h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

6h ago

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

21 Jul

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

21 Jul

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games

21 Jul

Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games
USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers

21 Jul

USA, Team GB take knee ahead of Olympic women's football openers
Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos

21 Jul

Team SA Olympic medal prospects in Tokyo - Chad le Clos
160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

21 Jul

160 000 condoms, 20 000 Covid-19 tests per day - Tokyo Olympics by the numbers
High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

High-tech TV tricks for fan-free Tokyo Olympics
One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway

21 Jul

One year late, Tokyo Olympics sports finally underway
Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends

20 Jul

Blitzboks training in Tokyo after Covid-19 enforced isolation period ends
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo