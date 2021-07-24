WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Despite missing the glittering opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, the Blitzboks simply created their own during training.
The team, one of the medal favourites in the Sevens tournament, will face off against Fiji on Monday, 26 July in a box office match to start off their campaign.
WATCH BELOW AS THEY AS THEY PERFECT THEIR "OPENING CEREMONY" DANCE MOVES
When you cannot be at the opening ceremony of the @Olympics you create your own mos? #howwesevens @TeamSA2020 @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/uAaV7BR1Cp— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) July 24, 2021