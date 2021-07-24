Tokyo Olympics

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Olympic rings stand in front of the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo by Zhu Yaozhong/VCG via Getty Images)
Despite missing the glittering opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, the Blitzboks simply created their own during training.

The team, one of the medal favourites in the Sevens tournament, will face off against Fiji on Monday, 26 July in a box office match to start off their campaign.

WATCH BELOW AS THEY AS THEY PERFECT THEIR "OPENING CEREMONY" DANCE MOVES

blitzbokstokyo 2020rugby
