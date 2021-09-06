Tokyo Olympics

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ntando Mahlangu and Team SA's Paralympians receive a warm heroes welcome

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu
South African Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu
David Fitzgerald/Getty Images

South African double Paralympic gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu received a warm welcome home as he landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Tokyo on Monday.

This was after Mahlangu excelled for Team South Africa at the Tokyo Games with two golds.

South Africa ended the Paralympics with seven medals in total - four gold, a silver and two bronze.

READ | Ntando Mahlangu fulfils his teenage dream: 'This gold medal isn't mine, it's SA's'

Mahlangu lept to victory in the long jump T63 final as he set a new world record of 7.17m with his final jump to claim gold.

Then in the 200m T61 final, Mahlangu - a world record holder in the event - cruised to victory as he crossed the finish line in 23.59.

Mahlangu landed in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon along with a few fellow Paralympians, including gold medallist Anrune Weyers.

OR Tambo International Airport was flocked with hundreds of South Africans including Mahlangu's schoolmates from Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool (Affies).

Chants of "Shosholoza" greeted Team SA and Mahlangu from those waiting to see the country's Paralympic heroes. Mahlangu even sang "Power of Affies" with his Matric schoolmates.

WATCH the scenes in the video clip below:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 351 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 1287 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 375 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»

03 Sep

Stream the latest episode of Temptation Island South Africa»
Becky may be little but she is fierce in this action movie»

03 Sep

Becky may be little but she is fierce in this action movie»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

03 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Paradise is no vacation in The White Lotus»

01 Sep

Paradise is no vacation in The White Lotus»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo