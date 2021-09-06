WATCH | Ntando Mahlangu and Team SA's Paralympians receive a warm heroes welcome

South African double Paralympic gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu received a warm welcome home as he landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Tokyo on Monday.

This was after Mahlangu excelled for Team South Africa at the Tokyo Games with two golds.

South Africa ended the Paralympics with seven medals in total - four gold, a silver and two bronze.

Mahlangu lept to victory in the long jump T63 final as he set a new world record of 7.17m with his final jump to claim gold.

Then in the 200m T61 final, Mahlangu - a world record holder in the event - cruised to victory as he crossed the finish line in 23.59.

Mahlangu landed in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon along with a few fellow Paralympians, including gold medallist Anrune Weyers.

OR Tambo International Airport was flocked with hundreds of South Africans including Mahlangu's schoolmates from Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool (Affies).

Chants of "Shosholoza" greeted Team SA and Mahlangu from those waiting to see the country's Paralympic heroes. Mahlangu even sang "Power of Affies" with his Matric schoolmates.

WATCH the scenes in the video clip below:

What an emotional welcome by Ntando Mahlangu's school mates! What language was that even? It was a haka kind of passion. The school can win for the best PR moment ever. I don't know why Oscar is trending because Ntando and the other Paralympians should be. pic.twitter.com/QnGG4j40KP — MakeSA????Safe4women (@SikeeDlanga) September 6, 2021