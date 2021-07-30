Tokyo Olympics

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo Olympic Village

South African swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker received a rousing welcome from her Team SA compatriots back at the Olympic Village in Tokyo on Friday.

This was after Schoenmaker powered to gold in the Olympics 200m breaststroke final earlier in the day, in the process also shattering a 13-year world record.

READ | Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable' 

Schoenmaker blasted off the final 100m to time 2:18.95, 0.16 quicker than Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, who set the world record in Barcelona in 2013.

The 24-year-old became became the first South African female swimmer to win a gold medal since Penny Heyns' two gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Chants of "Shosholoza" greeted an overwhelmed Schoenmaker back at the Team SA Olympic Village.

WATCH the scenes in the video clip below:

