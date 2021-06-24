Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Thursday announced the majority of the Team South Africa squad that will be participating in next month's Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

During a live television announcement on SABC, representatives across 10 codes were named - athletics, cycling, rowing, sailing, sevens rugby, skateboarding, surfing, swimming, triathlon and waterpolo.

400m Rio Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk was added to the athletes squad and along with Gift Leotlela

Olympic star Chad le Clos, who won two silvers at the 2016 Rio Games, and new swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker lead the aquatic team.

SA cyclist Stefan De Bod was added to the cycling team as a replacement for Daryl Impey, who withdrew due to injury.

Sascoc also revealed that SA tennis star Lloyd Harris had been selected to go to Tokyo, but withdrew citing a difficult schedule and fatigue from the Covid-19 bio-bubbles.

A 17-man preliminary Rugby Sevens squad was announced with coach Neil Powell expected to name the travelling squad of 14 (12 players and two reserve players) a week before they depart for Tokyo on 12 July.

The qualification process is still ongoing for some sports and will end on Tuesday, 29 June 2021. More names will be released after that date.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya was the notable omission from the side after the 800m star failed to qualify in the 5 000m.

Semenya was barred from competing in her favourite event due to World Athletics regulations on testosterone levels.

Team SA have started to roll out vaccines with 400 vaccinated in the delegation that have been accredited for the Games.

South Africa will send an advanced team on 10 July to ensure that all is put in place before the first group of athletes arrive on 13 July.

At the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Team SA brought back home 10 medals (two gold, six silver and two bronze).

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to run under a strict bio-secure bubble from 23 July to 8 August.

The SA Tokyo Olympic contingent (as of 24 June):

Aquatics

Swimming

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Kaylene Corbett, Emma Chelius, Erin Gallagher, Ethan du Preez, Chad le Clos, Pieter Coetze, Bradley Tandy, Michael Houlie, Matthew Sates, Women’s 4x100m medley relay (Mariella Venter, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Erin Gallagher, Aimee Canny)

Artistic Swimming

Laura Strugnell, Clarissa Johnston

Athletics

Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk, Clarence Munyai, Antonio Alkana, Gift Leotlela, Cheswill Johnson, Ruswahl Samaai, Rocco van Rooyen, Marc Mundell, Jason Van Rooyen, Stephen Mokoka, Kyle Blignaut, Desmond Mokgobu, Elroy Gelant, Wayne Snyman, Wenda Nel, Dominique Scott, Gerda Steyn and Irvette Van Zyl, Shaun Maswanganyi

Climbing

Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Cosser

Cycling

Johan Spies, Charlene Du Preez, David Maree, Daryl Impey, Ryan Gibbons, Nicholas Dlamini, Ashleigh Pasio-Moolman, Carla Oberholzer, Alan Hatherly, Candice Lill and Alex Limberg, Stefan De Bod

Gymnastics

Caitlin Rooskrantz

Women's field hockey

Quanita Bobbs, Erin Christie, Lisa Deetlefs, Lilian Du Plessis, Nicole Erasmus, Tarryn Glasby, Robyn Johnson, Charne Maddocks, Lerato Mahole, Phumelela Mbande, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Tarryn Potts, Celia Seerane, Nomnikelo Veto and Onthatile Zulu.

Men's field hockey

Erasmus Pieterse, Timothy Drummond, Austin Smith, Mohamed Mea, Matthew GuiseBrown, Jethro Eustice, Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Nicholas Spooner, Clinton Panther, Samkelo Mvimbi, Abdul Cassiem, Mustapha Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli, Keenan Horne and Tevin Kok.

Rowing

Lawrence Brittain, John Smith, Sandro Torrento, Kyle Schoonbee, Jake Green, Luc Daffarn

Rugby Sevens (preliminary squad)

Sakoyisa Makata, Dylan Sage, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Branco du Preez, Selvyn Davids, Justin Geduld, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans, Ronald Brown, Chris Dry, Ruhan Nel, Muller du Plessis, Lubabalo Dobela

Sailing

Alex Burger, Benjamin Daniel, Leo Davis

Skateboarding

Melissa Williams, Andrew Oberholzer, Boipelo Awuah, Brandon Valjalo

Surfing

Bianca Buitendag, Jordan Smith

Triathlon

Henri Schoeman, Richard Murray, Gillian Sanders, Simone Ackermann

Women's Waterpolo

Amica Hallenndorff, Shakira January, Meghan Maartens, Chloe Meecham, Georgie Moir, Boati Motau, Hannah Muller, Daniela Passoni, Megan Sileno, Ashleigh Vaughn, Jordan Wedderburn, Kelsey White. Reserve: Yanah Gerber

Men's Waterpolo

Ignardus Badenhorst, Devon Card, Jason Evezard, Cameron Laurenson, Lwazi Madi, Farouk Mayman, Yaseen Margro, Liam Neill, Roarke Olver, Nicholas Rodda, Donn Stewart, Ross Stone, Gareth May