Bongi Msomi leads exciting mix of youth and experience in Proteas' Netball World Cup squad

Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi will lead a South African side that's filled with an exciting mix of youth and experience at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in Cape Town in July.

The 15 South African squad members were named in Johannesburg on Friday evening, where Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane read out the names of youngsters Nicholé Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Sesandile Owethu Ngubane, Nicola Smith and Jeante Strydom.

Within that brimming youth, though, head coach Norma Plummer made sure that the spine of the team remained intact, with Msomi, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni and Lenize Potgieter forming an experienced core.

However, Boitumelo Mahloko, Zanele Vimbela and Monique Reyneke-Meyer, who were part of SA's Quad Series against Australia, England and New Zealand in January in Cape Town where South Africa finished fourth were left out.

The Netball World Cup will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28 July to 6 August, where 16 of the world's best netball countries will vie for the ultimate prize, to be world champion.

Proteas Netball World Cup squad Bongi Msomi (captain) Karla Pretorius (vice-captain) Khanyisa Chawane Izette Griesel Sesandile Owethu Ngubane Refiloe Nketsa Phumza Maweni Lenize Potgieter Lefebre Rademan Nicola Smith Jeante Strydom Nicholé Taljaard Elmere van der Berg Shadine van der Merwe Ine-Mari Venter

South Africa finished a highly commendable fourth at the last showpiece in the United Kingdom in 2019, where they lost narrowly to Australia in the semi-finals before losing the bronze medal playoff to hosts England.

The hosts have been drawn into the same group with Jamaica in Pool C, their strongest rivals for a top four place, as well as Wales and Sri Lanka.