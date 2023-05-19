1h ago

Bongi Msomi leads exciting mix of youth and experience in Proteas' Netball World Cup squad

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Norma Plummer (L) and Bongi Msomi (R). (Supplied/Netball South Africa)
Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi will lead a South African side that's filled with an exciting mix of youth and experience at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in Cape Town in July.

The 15 South African squad members were named in Johannesburg on Friday evening, where Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane read out the names of youngsters Nicholé Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Sesandile Owethu Ngubane, Nicola Smith and Jeante Strydom.

Within that brimming youth, though, head coach Norma Plummer made sure that the spine of the team remained intact, with Msomi, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni and Lenize Potgieter forming an experienced core.

However, Boitumelo Mahloko, Zanele Vimbela and Monique Reyneke-Meyer, who were part of SA's Quad Series against Australia, England and New Zealand in January in Cape Town where South Africa finished fourth were left out.

The Netball World Cup will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 28 July to 6 August, where 16 of the world's best netball countries will vie for the ultimate prize, to be world champion.

Proteas Netball World Cup squad

Bongi Msomi (captain)

Karla Pretorius (vice-captain)

Khanyisa Chawane

Izette Griesel

Sesandile Owethu Ngubane

Refiloe Nketsa

Phumza Maweni

Lenize Potgieter

Lefebre Rademan

Nicola Smith

Jeante Strydom

Nicholé Taljaard

Elmere van der Berg

Shadine van der Merwe

Ine-Mari Venter

South Africa finished a highly commendable fourth at the last showpiece in the United Kingdom in 2019, where they lost narrowly to Australia in the semi-finals before losing the bronze medal playoff to hosts England. 

The hosts have been drawn into the same group with Jamaica in Pool C, their strongest rivals for a top four place, as well as Wales and Sri Lanka. 

Netball World Cup pools

Pool A

Australia

Tonga

Zimbabwe

Fiji

Pool B

England

Malawi

Scotland

Barbados

Pool C

Jamaica

South Africa

Wales

Sri Lanka

Pool D

New Zealand

Uganda

Trinidad & Tobago

Singapore

netball south africaproteasnetball world cupnetball
