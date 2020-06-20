Here's how sporting codes in SA can get back to action

The Department of Sport will allow sports to return around the country as long as they adhere to certain protocols.

This includes a list of demands that must be met.

No sporting body can allow any sport to take place without prior approval.

The Department of Sport and Recreation has highlighted the process that sporting bodies around the country must undertake to allow their various sports to return as lockdown levels are lowered.



When the initial lockdown was announced towards the end of March, sport across the country came to a grinding halt.

However, with the country now in level three lockdown, preparations are underway that will see soccer, rugby and cricket and other sports eventually return as restrictions are lifted further.

While golf is one of the major sports now allowed during level three, the government has issued a list of requirements by which sports bodies must comply before the resumption of either training or matches.

This applies to both contact and non-contact sports.

The procedure will see sporting bodies applying in writing to the minister of sport informing him on the date of the resumption of training or playing. This application must include all compliance matters as outlined in the directions gazetted on 11 June by government.