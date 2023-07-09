2h ago

Lavish praise from a legend as SA's Dricus du Plessis sets himself up to make UFC history

Compiled by Heinz Schenk
Dricus du Plessis.
Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Im

Dricus du Plessis, South Africa's leading mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, has given himself the prime opportunity to enter the pantheon of greats of the sport.

The 29-year-old middleweight pugilist clinically and brutally knocked out Australian legend Robert Whittaker in their UFC290 tussle in Las Vegas on Sunday, opening the door for him to take on Nigeria's Israel Adesanya, the current middleweight belt-holder.

Du Plessis' excellent achievement, however, was temporarily soured after Adesanya - known for his erratic behaviour - entered the cage and embarked on a rant filled with racial slurs.

The South African was immediately affronted and consistently gestured for his rival to leave the octagon in a heated exchange.

Du Plessis later on called out Adesanya for his poor sportsmanship.

"You saw [tonight], I'm prepared for everything he says. You saw how he conducted himself," he said at the post-fight press conference.

"That’s not how a champion behaves, that's not how a man behaves. There are people looking up to you, you're acting like a clown."

Du Plessis, nicknamed "Stillknocks", was gracious in victory as he praised Whittaker's achievements.

"It was an honor to share the cage with Robert. I had a poster of him growing up, and to compete against such gentlemen and champion is an absolute honor for me, thank you, Robert," he said.

His night became even sweeter when Connor McGregor, arguably the most recognisable figure in the history of the sport, took to social media to congratulate him.

"Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure! Let’s go S.A," McGregor tweeted.

Du Plessis should get his shot at Adesanya at UFC293, which is slated to take place in Sydney in September. 

 
