48m ago

add bookmark

Netball South Africa confirm joint memorial service for Aberdeen bus crash

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cecilia Molokwane (Gallo Images)
Cecilia Molokwane (Gallo Images)
Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Netball South Africa (NSA) have confirmed that a joint memorial will be held following the tragic bus accident, which claimed four lives on Sunday in Aberdeen.

Three netball players and an official died when a bus carrying two teams from the OR Tambo district was involved in an accident in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

The four - Nocamagu Mvunyiswa (coach), Phelo Charles (player), Indiphile Mfengu (player) and Thabisile Maxikika (player) - were on their way to the ongoing National Netball Championships in Cape Town.

On Thursday, NSA went on to appoint a two person delegation to visit the families of the deceased and victims of the accident.

The delegation made up of vice president Mami Diale and director of coaches Annelie Lucas was joined by Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu and Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Fezeka Nkomonye.

Following this two day visit and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including the families, the federation announced a joint memorial service on Monday, 13 December at 10:00 at the Mthata Municipality Hall.

Former Eastern Cape Aloes assistant coach Nocamagu Mvunyiswa will have her memorial service on the Sunday and the funeral will be on the 14th in Mthatha.

Indiphile Mfengu's funeral will take place on Wednesday, 15 December in Cala, Phelo Charles will be laid to rest on Thursday, 16 December in Mthatha and Thabisile Maxikika will be laid to rest on Sunday, 19 December at Bizana.

"Loss of life is something that we are never prepared for and once again as Netball South Africa we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones, we are in the same pain as you because the deceased were also a part of our netball family," said Mami Diale, Netball South Africa vice president.

"To all those injured and still in hospital or recovering at home, we would like to wish them a speedy recovery."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netball
loading... Live
Australia 343/7
England 147/10
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5651 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 939 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 2983 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4808 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo