Netball South Africa confirm joint memorial service for Aberdeen bus crash

Netball South Africa (NSA) have confirmed that a joint memorial will be held following the tragic bus accident, which claimed four lives on Sunday in Aberdeen.

Three netball players and an official died when a bus carrying two teams from the OR Tambo district was involved in an accident in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

The four - Nocamagu Mvunyiswa (coach), Phelo Charles (player), Indiphile Mfengu (player) and Thabisile Maxikika (player) - were on their way to the ongoing National Netball Championships in Cape Town.

On Thursday, NSA went on to appoint a two person delegation to visit the families of the deceased and victims of the accident.

The delegation made up of vice president Mami Diale and director of coaches Annelie Lucas was joined by Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu and Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Fezeka Nkomonye.

Following this two day visit and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including the families, the federation announced a joint memorial service on Monday, 13 December at 10:00 at the Mthata Municipality Hall.

Former Eastern Cape Aloes assistant coach Nocamagu Mvunyiswa will have her memorial service on the Sunday and the funeral will be on the 14th in Mthatha.

Indiphile Mfengu's funeral will take place on Wednesday, 15 December in Cala, Phelo Charles will be laid to rest on Thursday, 16 December in Mthatha and Thabisile Maxikika will be laid to rest on Sunday, 19 December at Bizana.

"Loss of life is something that we are never prepared for and once again as Netball South Africa we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones, we are in the same pain as you because the deceased were also a part of our netball family," said Mami Diale, Netball South Africa vice president.

"To all those injured and still in hospital or recovering at home, we would like to wish them a speedy recovery."