Players surprised as SA Hockey Association won't join FIH Pro League for 2023/2024 season





Even though South Africa qualified for the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League, the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) has decided not to join for the 2023/2024 season.

SA will be replaced by Ireland.

SA had qualified for the competition by winning the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom last year.

In a statement posted on the FIH website earlier on Tuesday, the SAHA says it will, however, look to join the league at some point in the future, should their men's or women's teams qualify.

"The SA Hockey Association (SAHA) is extremely saddened by the fact that they will not be attending the FIH Hockey Pro League season (2023-2024) despite us qualifying at the inaugural Men's Nations Cup," said SAHA interim CEO Shaune Baaitjies.

"The magnificent progress in our team performance is a direct result of our participation in the previous Pro League season. As a federation, we will forever be grateful for the opportunity afforded to us to participate at that level.

"It will be sorely missed, especially as it would have assisted our team with their preparation for Paris 2024. We wish Hockey Ireland and all the other teams all the very best for the FIH Hockey Pro League season (2023-2024)."

Following SAHA's decision, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "Whilst we will miss South Africa in the next season, we know that the South African Hockey Association firmly intends to join the FIH Hockey Pro League as soon as possible. Therefore, this is just a matter of time."

SAHA's decision, however, seems to have taken national players by surprise, with Keenan Horne taking to social media to air his views.

Just cannot believe the decision was made without input of any coaches or players! ???? pic.twitter.com/dkVdcMCD9D — Keenan Horne (@keenoCH10) February 14, 2023

"Just cannot believe the decision was made without input of any coaches or players," Horne said on Twitter.

