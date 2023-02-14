1h ago

add bookmark

Players surprised as SA Hockey Association won't join FIH Pro League for 2023/2024 season

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African hockey star Keenan Horne (Getty Images)
South African hockey star Keenan Horne (Getty Images)
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images


Even though South Africa qualified for the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League, the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) has decided not to join for the 2023/2024 season.

SA will be replaced by Ireland.

SA had qualified for the competition by winning the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom last year.

In a statement posted on the FIH website earlier on Tuesday, the SAHA says it will, however, look to join the league at some point in the future, should their men's or women's teams qualify.

"The SA Hockey Association (SAHA) is extremely saddened by the fact that they will not be attending the FIH Hockey Pro League season (2023-2024) despite us qualifying at the inaugural Men's Nations Cup," said SAHA interim CEO Shaune Baaitjies. 

"The magnificent progress in our team performance is a direct result of our participation in the previous Pro League season. As a federation, we will forever be grateful for the opportunity afforded to us to participate at that level.

"It will be sorely missed, especially as it would have assisted our team with their preparation for Paris 2024. We wish Hockey Ireland and all the other teams all the very best for the FIH Hockey Pro League season (2023-2024)."

Following SAHA's decision, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "Whilst we will miss South Africa in the next season, we know that the South African Hockey Association firmly intends to join the FIH Hockey Pro League as soon as possible. Therefore, this is just a matter of time."

SAHA's decision, however, seems to have taken national players by surprise, with Keenan Horne taking to social media to air his views.

"Just cannot believe the decision was made without input of any coaches or players," Horne said on Twitter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa hockey associationkeenan hornehockey
loading... Live
Paris SG 0
Bayern Munich 0
View More
loading... Live
AC Milan 1
Tottenham 0
View More
loading... Live
Knights 0
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
North West 269/10
Boland 234/10 & 92/7
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
71% - 150 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
7% - 15 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 46 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo