Sascoc appoints Nozipho Jafta as new CEO

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has appointed Nozipho Jafta as its new CEO from January 2022.

She replaces Tubby Reddy, who resigned from his role in 2018 and passed away last month.

Jafta has over 20 years of experience in marketing, events & sports sponsorships and communication at senior and executive level.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nozipho Jafta as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Jafta will replace the late Tubby Reddy, who resigned as permanent CEO of Sascoc in 2018.

It took the organisation nearly three years to appoint a new CEO, with Jafta set to start her new role in January 2022.

Jafta is a seasoned executive with over 20 years' experience and is currently the operations, sales, marketing, communication and stakeholder relations executive for Autopax, a subsidiary of Prasa.

Her portfolio included the sponsorship of South African Football Association (SAFA), Premier Soccer League (PSL), Lions rugby union, Super Rugby (Sanzaar), Sunshine Tour, South African Open Golf Tournament, SA Golf Development Board, Women's World Cup of Golf, Cricket SA, Argus cycling, ATP Tour, Comrade's Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon and many more.

Between 2007 and 2010, she was the head of the McDonald's global sponsorship of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Jafta also holds a degree in Communications and Honours in Psychology from the University of Fort Hare.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks believes Jafta was the right candidate for the job and hopes to benefit from her "extensive experience".

"We are very excited about this appointment and we believe that having a permanent CEO is very critical in stabilising and turning Sascoc around. We went through a very rigorous process, involving independent consultants and panel, and believe that we have the right candidate for the job," said Hendricks.

"She will be working very closely with us in addressing financial & governance issues and most importantly rebuilding the Sascoc Brand and stakeholder confidence to attract sponsors and stabilise the organisation.

"As an organisation, Sascoc is definitely going to benefit from the extensive experience that Nozipho has in both private and public sector," added Hendricks.

"In partnership with Sascoc, Nozipho managed the SAA sponsorship of both the Olympics and Paralympics in 2004 and in 2008, she was involved in the Beijing Olympics with McDonald's, who are the global sponsors of the Olympics and Paralympics. So, she is no stranger in our environment."

Jafta's first big assignment will be South Africa's potential participation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which takes place from 4-20 February.

On Tuesday, Sascoc stated that they will fully support the position adopted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Olympic Games and the participation of the athletes are beyond politics.

This was in response to the call for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

"Delivering Team South Africa to the Olympics remains our core mandate as an NOC, hence we are focusing on qualifying our athletes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," said Hendricks in the statement.