Stopped before they start: 25 entrants disqualified from 2023 Comrades

With the 96th running of the Comrades Marathon set for this Sunday, organisers have announced that 25 entrants won't be lining up at the start after they were disqualified.

Not only will they miss this year's race, but they won't be able to participate in the 2024 or 2025 race.

Comrades race director Rowyn James said those looking to get an advantage had done so in various ways and are disrespecting other competitors.

READ: Tete Dijane, Gerda Steyn tipped as Comrades Marathon favourites among top contenders

“Runners found to have been cheating in any way, be it via submitting false qualifying details or in the race itself, are tarnishing the reputation of the sport and the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA), as well as disrespecting fellow athletes,” James said.

“The CMA will not tolerate cheating in any form. It is incumbent upon every athlete to honour the ethical code and ethos of the sport. We promote fair sport and, to this end, are continuing with investigations into other alleged transgressors, the outcome of which will be announced in due course.”



