SuperSport presenter to undergo triple bypass operation

SuperSport presenter Neil Andrews.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Popular SuperSport presenter Neil Andrews will undergo a triple bypass heart operation at the Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old admitted himself to hospital on Saturday after experiencing severe chest pains.

"We have received news that the big-hearted Neil Andrews is unwell. Get better soon, Neil - all your mates at SuperSport miss you," a SuperSport spokesperson told Sport24.

Andrews has been employed at the pay-channel for 29 years and his main areas of focus are soccer, rugby and horse racing.

In an interview with the Sporting Post website in June, Andrews spoke about the trying emotional and financial times following the Covid-19 impact on sport and horse racing.

His Clocking The Gallop partner Nico Kritsiotis told the website that Andrews' condition came as a "shock for all of us".

"This is an indicator of the stressful times under which we are all living. But Neil is a positive person and a fighter. I may get an opportunity to chat to him later today..." Kritsiotis said.

Andrews is married to Hlohlo and they have three children - Elijah Gabriel Andrews (10 months), Noah Benjamin (2), and Brighton Nathaniel (7).

He also has a 23-year-old daughter, Melissa Jade, and 19-year-old son, Gregory Scott.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

