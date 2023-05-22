'Wingspan on Nicola is like Shaq!': Plummer praises young stars in Proteas' Netball World Cup squad

Norma Plummer was impressed by her young stars who made the 15-player cut for SA’s Netball World Cup squad.

Veteran defender Zanele Vimbela was the biggest omission in Friday’s squad announcement in Johannesburg.

South Africa host the Netball World Cup in Cape Town on 28 July, where Bongi Msomi will again lead SA’s hopes.

Proteas head coach Norma Plummer raised a few eyebrows with her youthful-looking 15-player squad for the Netball World Cup that was announced in Johannesburg on Friday night.

For one, veteran defender Zanele Vimbela missed the cut, perhaps the biggest name not read out by Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg.

Vimbela, who overcame an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2021, is one of a handful South African netball stars who regularly features in overseas professional leagues.

Most recently, she was called up to the UK’s Vitality Super League to play for Loughborough Lightning. And she recovered from her injury in time to make the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

As such, the 34-year-old goalkeeper’s omission came as a surprise, but Monique Reyneke, Boitumelo Mahloko, part of SA’s historic first contract players last year, might have also felt hard done by.

But Plummer gushed over her younger additions, which included the Maties duo of Nicola Smith (22) and Nicholé Taljaard (26). Plummer, who wants the hosts to play with high energy at the World Cup, was impressed by goal defender Jeante Strydom’s athleticism.

"They’ve been put through their paces, got fitness testing, strength and conditioning, and then they got into training … their agility, speedwork. Then we move into the match play, their shot percentages and defensive structures – interceptions or deflections – it’s all on the stats, which bring up the right player," said Plummer.

"You get someone like Jeante, who ran a 19.1 (seconds) on the bleep test and that was the highest of any netballer in South Africa. She even beat Bongi, who is usually top of the pack. A player like that wants it. She really wants to be there.

"Even when she came to Australia in February with the rest of the squad to give them experience, she really stood out. I love her application to the court and the way she approaches it."

South Africa begins its Netball World Cup campaign against Pool C rivals Wales on 28 July in Cape Town.

Bongi Msomi will again lead the country in the global showpiece, where SA hope to go one better than the fourth place they achieved in England four years ago.

With Jamaica in the same group again, whom they defeated in the UK in 2019, the hosts have their work cut out.

But Plummer bestowed all her faith in her young stars, whom she said would be future "world beaters".

Proteas Netball World Cup squad Bongi Msomi (captain) Karla Pretorius (vice-captain) Khanyisa Chawane Izette Griesel Sesandile Owethu Ngubane Refiloe Nketsa Phumza Maweni Lenize Potgieter Lefebre Rademan Nicola Smith Jeante Strydom Nicholé Taljaard Elmere van der Berg Shadine van der Merwe Ine-Mari Venter

"The thing was with Elmere (van der Berg) and Nicola was, would we have them back? They both had pretty serious injuries but they’ve been back and working hard," said Plummer.

"The strength and conditioning people have looked after them and brought their quality up. They performed very well at selection camp and that’s why they’re there.

"You only have to look at them … the wingspan on Nicola is like 'Shaq' (Shaquille O’Neal), it’s fantastic.

"When I watch Fifi (Refiloe Nketsa) play, she just glides down the court and she’s young. These players are going to be world beaters for South Africa down the track in my eyes.

"Of course, they’ve got to keep up their performances. Even though some of those players didn’t make the 15, they are primed and ready to step in.

"There are probably going to be retirements soon and you have to develop underneath, so the gap is going to be big once the seniors leave."

For every young Sesandile Owethu Ngubane and Refiloe Nketsa, there’s Shadine van der Merwe, Lenize Potgieter and Karla Pretorius, who bring years of experience to balance the act.