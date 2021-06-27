1h ago

add bookmark

From gangs and guns to Tour de France for South Africa's Dlamini

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nic Dlamini (Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Nic Dlamini (Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

South Africa's Nic Dlamini set off on cycling's Tour de France on Saturday, a long way from the township of his childhood and hoping his odyssey inspires youngsters growing up in similarly modest circumstances to reject gun crime.

Dlamini says there was an outpouring of joy when he was selected for the Tokyo Olympics that was redoubled when news came he'd be taking part in the world's greatest bike race, the first black South African to do so.

His status in South Africa is such that Dlamini had a surprise call of congratulation from Springboks' Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi.

"I wasn't going to sleep much tonight anyway, but that was the highlight of my day," explained Dlamini, whose sports director later said: 'Nic is the Siya Kolisi of cycling in Africa'."

The 25-year-old may have left South Africa in his late teens for the chic Italian town of Luca, but he insists his thoughts will be with the Capricorn Park township kids who support him as he pedals his way around France over the next month.

"In the township itself, you'd be well known for owning a gun," he told AFP of his roots in Capetown.

"You'd be more respected for owning a gun or shooting someone. It's a place where doing the wrong things gets you up there.

"Growing up you'd see from a young age that the kids wanted to get involved in gangsterism because they see everyone looks up to the gangsters."

Dlamini says his ascent to professional sport is helping change that attitude.

"When they announced the Olympics (his own selection for the Tokyo road race) it started changing things, teenagers wanting to turn their lives around. It gave them hope that anything is possible. And when they announced the Tour it was even stronger," he said.

He may also be something of a role model for having stood up to rangers in 2019, who broke his arm in a scuffle over an alleged non-payment of an entry fee to where he was cycling.

Dlamini's own role model is South African trail-runner Ryan Sandes, who tried to persuade him to pursue a career in athletics.

"Cycling had become almost part of my backbone by then," he says of a decision that now seems to be the right one.

"My first bike was a re-spray, but I swear at the time it looked like the nicest bike I'd ever seen," Dlamini told AFP at his team hotel in Brittany.

"If you grow up in a township you are sort of like living in a box, you don't get to go out and see nicer things. So I thought my bike was really nice," he smiles.

He was soon in a sports club and spent time away from Capricorn in the extended summer holidays during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"We had a clubhouse and we trained and slept there, it wasn't the most beautiful place but I was 14 and we trained and watched the World Cup and the Tour de France with all the others," he says fondly remembering his beginnings.

"Lots of good memories from back then," said Dlamini, who would soon move on to Luca and then to Girona in Catalonia after he graduated to Qhubeka's World Tour team a few years ago.

"My mum (Gloria Zalani) is super proud and obviously the rest of my family are too. I have a five-month-old son and a wife and I wish they could be here with me," he says.

"Especially on Mandela Day in Paris," he added of July 18 which is also the date of the Tour's finish this year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tour de francenic dlaminicycling
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15172 votes
Cricket
12% - 4691 votes
Football
19% - 7100 votes
Athletics
3% - 998 votes
Boxing
1% - 375 votes
Cycling
2% - 915 votes
Golf
5% - 1926 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3288 votes
Tennis
4% - 1366 votes
Water sports
1% - 348 votes
American sports
1% - 473 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1268 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo