SA's Nicholas Dlamini on heroic Tour de France effort: 'I honour my dream of trying to finish'

Lynn Butler
South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini
  • South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini was disappointed to fall outside of the time limit following a tough ninth stage of the Tour de France.
  • Dlamini says he was driven to finish the 144km mountain stage in the Alps, hoping to encourage and inspire.
  • The Team Qhubeka NextHash rider is eager to make a mark in SA cycling and "leave a great legacy behind".

South African cyclist Nicholas Dlamini says he was driven by the hope of inspiring future stars after he crashed out of the Tour de France.

Sunday's gruelling cold and wet ninth mountain stage sent over 10 cyclists home, while several riders made the time cut by mere seconds.

Dlamini, riding for Team Qhubeka NextHash, fell early in the 144km mountain stage to Tignes but refused to throw in the towel.

The 25-year-old was the last man home, finishing an hour and 25 minutes after Australia's Ben O'Connor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.

In the pouring rain, Dlamini crossed the line to heartwarming applause from devoted fans even as the crew started to break down the finish area.

"I thought they'd be packing up, but when I crossed the finish line, there were a lot of people, which made me feel emotional. It's great to see the support there even on bad days," Dlamini told reporters on Monday.

"It was amazing, just shows how much people love cycling... We do appreciate it but I would've loved to get to Paris, it was one of the only years where the Tour de France finishes at the Champs-Elysees on Nelson Mandela Day, it would've been special.

"I was looking forward to it but I knew it wasn't going to be easy. That's why I didn't set high expectations coming into the Tour."

In one of the fast descents in the Alps, Dlamini fell behind while riding in the grupetto.

As O'Connor finished his race, several cyclists were pushing hard to make the cut limit. Dlamini, who had fallen far behind, said that while he could've given up and driven to the Tignes in a car, he decided to finish what he started.

"It was one of the most difficult days on the saddle, it was a lot of climbing. Yesterday was not the best day to have a bad day. You just had to be on it from the start," said Dlamini.

"It would've been easier to get in the car for the final 25km with the heater on but I wanted to respect the sport and my team and honour my dream of trying to finish the race even though I was an hour and a half over the time limit."

Dlamini says he enjoyed his Tour de France debut and is disappointed to have to leave France. 

"It has been good but stressful with all the crashes, which was sad to see. I enjoyed the other stages, it was a good experience. I've learnt quite a lot and I am excited to come back and finish the job," he said.

"It's something I didn't know I was capable of, I could've easily gotten into a car and called it quits but I rode to the finish, not sure how I done it on my own."

Dlamini made history by becoming the first black African to compete in the Tour de France and hopes his participation inspires more.

"It's been an incredible two weeks. I'm really happy to be granted the opportunity and I hope it doesn't stop here. I hope to encourage and inspire a lot of youngsters back home and in Africa," he said.

"I've been receiving a lot of support and messages. I always wanted to become a role model and lead by a good example. They can see that giving up is not really a option, you have to keep going and that there are many opportunities.

"That was in my mind and driven me to the finish [yesterday], even when I was empty. If you ride your bike for a greater purpose, you find motivation in what you are doing.

"I look forward to coming back to the Tour de France. Hopefully, when I come back, I'll do everything to perfection and get through to Paris."

Dlamini insists that while there is pressure, he is eager to leave a legacy in South African cycling.

"It does put pressure on me but it makes you step up as a person. This was the perfect platform to encourage kids from the townships whether they are in sports or in academics," said Dlamini, who grew up in the Capricorn Park township outside Cape Town.

"In a few years' time, when I do retire, I want to leave a great legacy behind, knowing that there are more kids in the Tour de France and gaining opportunities."

Dlamini will make his Olympic debut this month when he represents Team South Africa at the Tokyo Games, scheduled from 23 July to 8 August.

