Consistency key for Schoenmaker ahead of Commonwealth Games: 'I'll be giving SA my best'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Anton Geyser/SASPA)
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Anton Geyser/SASPA)
Anton Geyser/SASPA/SASI
  • Two-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker admits to feeling pressure but hopes to give her all as she prepares for July's Commonwealth Games.
  • After stunning the world at the Tokyo Olympics, SA's swimming sensation will have to showcase her consistency in another jam-packed year.
  • Schoenmaker hopes that South Africans will continue to support her as she looks to defend her double gold in Birmingham.

We all saw the moment when Tatjana Schoenmaker roared to a stunning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

After claiming silver in the women's 100m breaststroke, Schoenmaker set the Tokyo Aquatics Centre (and the world) alight, touching the wall in a world record time of 2:18.95 in the 200m breaststroke.

The raw and humbling reaction of Schoenmaker touched hearts as she secured South Africa's sole gold medal at the rescheduled Games.

2021 REVIEW | Schoenmaker, Mahlangu the superstars for Team SA in Tokyo

But it's a new year and with it comes new exciting challenges for South Africa's swimming sensation - the biggest event being July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Schoenmaker rose to prominence as she picked up two gold medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

And at this year's quadrennial sports competition, there's more pressure and expectation on the 24-year-old swimmer from Pretoria.

Speaking to Sport24 at an Under Armour event in Cape Town, Schoenmaker admitted to feeling a bit more pressure as a now two-time Olympic medallist but to embrace it and give her best.

"There is that pressure and what you can do with it. I always say, no one can expect my best, but I know that I'll be giving them my best and they can't expect more of that," said Schoenmaker on Thursday.

"Unfortunately and fortunately, if I'm the best on the day then I'm very lucky and then it's nice. Hopefully, South Africa will continue to support me and cheer for me no matter the outcome."

Despite swimming in local events, Schoenmaker has yet to compete in an international race since her heroics in Tokyo.

In December, Schoenmaker had to pull out of the World Short Course Championship in Abu Dhabi due to the travel restrictions on South Africa thanks to the Omicron variant.

However, in working with coach Rocco Meiring at Tuks University, Schoenmaker admits to not having changed much since Tokyo but is excited to see if she'll be able to carry on that medal-winning momentum in 2022.

"It's basically the same, we stick to the consistency," said Schoenmaker, who is looking to race in some events ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

"Obviously, when you look back, I know I have to step it up so it is a bit nerve-wreaking because how can you step up when it went so well? But we find our ways, but I'm so excited for the season up ahead."

FINA have yet to announce the dates for the World Masters Championship in May with the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to get under way from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham.

