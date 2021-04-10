Kaylene Corbett qualifies for Tokyo Olympics at SA Aquatics Championships

South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett has secured her spot for this year's Tokyo Olympics with a superb performance on Day 4 of the SA Aquatics Championships on Saturday.

During a time trial race in the 200m breaststroke, Corbett posted an Olympic qualification time of 2:25.18.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker finished her 200m breaststroke time trial with a time of 2:21.30, which is an Olympic time.

Schoemaker already qualified for the 200m breaststroke on Friday, breaking an SA and African record with a time of 2:20.17.

Alani Ferreira (SB13) secured her spot in the Tokyo Paralympics with a fast 1:23.97 in the 100m breaststroke, ahead of Cornelle Leach (SB12), who also finished with a Paralympic qualification time in 1:29.52.

In the S1-13 100m breaststroke, Hendrik van der Merwe (SB5) posted a Paralympic qualification time of 1:45.38, while Christian Sadie (S7) could not be happier with his third Paralympic qualification time in the 50m butterfly in a golden 30.91.

The Day 5 heats will start at 09:30, while the finals will begin at 18:00 daily.

Olympic Qualifying Times following Day 4:

1. Chad le Clos - 200m butterfly - 1:55.88

2. Ethan du Preez - 200m butterfly - 1:56.44

3. Tatjana Schoenmaker - 200m breaststroke - 2:20.17

4. Kaylene Corbett - 200m breaststroke - 2:25.18

Paralympic Qualifying Times following Day 4:

1. Christian Sadie (S7) - 100m backstroke - 1:15.01

2. Christian Sadie (S7) - 50m freestyle - 29.03

3. Christian Sadie (S7) - 50m butterfly - 30.91

4. Kat Swanepoel (S2) - 100m backstroke - 2:14.78

5. Alani Ferreira (SB13) - 100m breaststroke - 1:23.97

6. Cornelle Leach (SB12) - 100m breaststroke - 1:29.52

7. Hendrik van der Merwe (SB5) - 100m breaststroke - 1:45.38