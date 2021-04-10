Kaylene Corbett qualifies for Tokyo Olympics at SA Aquatics Championships

1h ago

South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett (Gallo)
South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett has secured her spot for this year's Tokyo Olympics with a superb performance on Day 4 of the SA Aquatics Championships on Saturday.

During a time trial race in the 200m breaststroke, Corbett posted an Olympic qualification time of 2:25.18.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker finished her 200m breaststroke time trial with a time of 2:21.30, which is an Olympic time.

Schoemaker already qualified for the 200m breaststroke on Friday, breaking an SA and African record with a time of 2:20.17.

Alani Ferreira (SB13) secured her spot in the Tokyo Paralympics with a fast 1:23.97 in the 100m breaststroke, ahead of Cornelle Leach (SB12), who also finished with a Paralympic qualification time in 1:29.52.

In the S1-13 100m breaststroke, Hendrik van der Merwe (SB5) posted a Paralympic qualification time of 1:45.38, while Christian Sadie (S7) could not be happier with his third Paralympic qualification time in the 50m butterfly in a golden 30.91.

The Day 5 heats will start at 09:30, while the finals will begin at 18:00 daily.

Olympic Qualifying Times following Day 4:

1. Chad le Clos - 200m butterfly - 1:55.88

2. Ethan du Preez - 200m butterfly - 1:56.44

3. Tatjana Schoenmaker - 200m breaststroke - 2:20.17

4. Kaylene Corbett - 200m breaststroke - 2:25.18

Paralympic Qualifying Times following Day 4:

1. Christian Sadie (S7) - 100m backstroke - 1:15.01

2. Christian Sadie (S7) - 50m freestyle - 29.03

3. Christian Sadie (S7) - 50m butterfly - 30.91

4. Kat Swanepoel (S2) - 100m backstroke - 2:14.78

5. Alani Ferreira (SB13) - 100m breaststroke - 1:23.97

6. Cornelle Leach (SB12) - 100m breaststroke - 1:29.52

7. Hendrik van der Merwe (SB5) - 100m breaststroke - 1:45.38

Iab Logo