SA's Kat Swanepoel wins gold at Para Swimming World Championships

Kat Swanepoel. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Kat Swanepoel. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

South Africa's Kat Swanepoel bagged a gold medal in the women's 150m individual medley at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England on Tuesday.

Swanepoel touched the wall first in a time of 2:51.41, over 10 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

READ | Golden day for SA's sporting women: Banyana make World Cup history, Proteas fire in netball thriller

Germany's Gina Boettcher was a distant second in 3:01.70, while Brazil's Patricia Pereira dos Santos won silver in 3:06.30.

Earlier in the week, Swanepoel claimed South Africa's first medal at the event when she won silver in the women's 50m breaststroke SB3.


