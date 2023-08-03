SA's Kat Swanepoel wins gold at Para Swimming World Championships

South Africa's Kat Swanepoel bagged a gold medal in the women's 150m individual medley at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England on Tuesday.

Swanepoel touched the wall first in a time of 2:51.41, over 10 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Germany's Gina Boettcher was a distant second in 3:01.70, while Brazil's Patricia Pereira dos Santos won silver in 3:06.30.

?? Bursting with pride for Kat Swanepoel! ???? Her determination in the pool has earned her GOLD in the 150m IM at the World #ParaSwimming Championships! You've done #TeamSA proud, Kat! Keep making waves! ?? #Manchester2023 #ForMyCountry #ProudlySouthAfrican ???? pic.twitter.com/5ucHe2M959 — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 2, 2023

Earlier in the week, Swanepoel claimed South Africa's first medal at the event when she won silver in the women's 50m breaststroke SB3.



