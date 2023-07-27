SA's Schoenmaker cruises into 200m breaststroke final at World Championships

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker on Thursday cruised into the final of the 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Olympic champion won the first semi-final heat in a time of 2:21.31, ahead of America's Lilly King (2:22.68) and Australia's Abbey Harkin (2:23.65).

In the second semi-final, Dutch swimmer Tes Schouten won in a time of 2:21.71, with America's Kate Douglas second (2:21.99) and Denmark's Thea Blomsterberg third (2:23.19).

Earlier in the week, Schoenmaker claimed a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke.

Elsewhere on Thursday, South Africa's Aimee Canny finished last in her semi-final heat for the 100m freestyle in a time of 54.87 seconds.

More to follow...



