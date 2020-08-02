1h ago

False alarm as Wayde van Niekerk's 2nd Covid-19 test negative

Wayde van Niekerk gold (Gallo Images)

After a positive Covid-19 test put his return to international athletics on hold, a second test on South African Olympic athlete, Wayde van Niekerk came back negative on Saturday evening.

Van Niekerk, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury, was scheduled for both the 400m and 100m race at the Triest Meet in Italy.

According to the Gazette dello Sport, Van Niekerk had spent the last 14 days in quarantine in Italy after arriving in the country on 19 July.

Although he had been tested on numerous occasions while in quarantine a final Covid-19 test on Friday came back positive.

Van Niekerk's management team asked for a second test to be taken which has now confirmed that the star athlete was Covid-19 negative, according to Times Live.

Unfortunately for Van Niekerk, he still wasn't able to compete at the event.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

