Former SA boxing world champion Lehlohonolo Ledwaba dies

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba
South African boxing was greeted with the sad news over the weekend that former world champion, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba died on Friday from Covid-19 complications.

He was 49.

Ledwaba, who won three world titles, started his career in 1990 before hanging up his gloves in 2006. 

He claimed his first world title in 1996 when he was crowned WBU bantamweight champion after defeating Cruz Carbajal.

In 1999 he won the IBF junior featherweight crown after beating John Michael Jackson on points.

He eventually lost that title on his sixth defence against Manny Pacquiao.

His final world title came when he beat fellow South Africa, Vuyani Bungu for the WBU featherweight belt.

Known as "Hands of Stone" according to the Boxing Scene website, Ledwaba fought 43 times, winning 36 (of which 23 were by knockout), losing 6 and drawing 1 bout.

