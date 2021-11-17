Former Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy dies

Former South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) CEO Tubby Reddy has died.

He was 62.

A polarising figure in the halls and boardrooms of Sascoc, Reddy was dismissed from the organisation in 2018 following a lengthy case that included charges of corruption and sexual harassment.

Reddy's death was confirmed to Sport24 by current Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender.

"We have been informed of his unfortunate passing away and we will be issuing a media statement," Govender said.

"We don't have many details, but we know that it was unexpected and sudden and our sympathies and thoughts go out to the Reddy family and their friends.

"It's very sad."

This is a developing story ...